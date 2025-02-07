How The Invention Of Soft-Serve Ice Cream Transformed Fast Food Desserts

It all started back in the 1930s. Two men, a Greek immigrant named Tom Carvel and a dairy farmer, John Freemont "Grandpa" McCullough, both came up with a soft-serve ice cream machine around the same time. Exactly who got their first is still a hotly debated issue, but either way, the world was introduced to the perfect frozen confection with a creamy and smooth texture. This delicious treat transformed fast food desserts and the industry itself. In 1926, Charles Taylor of Buffalo, New York, filed a patent for an automatic ice cream maker, commonly known as the counter freezer, that used pre-made ingredients and whipped them into a smooth and consistent texture, helping pave the way for future soft-serve machines.

By the 1950s, thanks to Carvel and Dairy Queen, soft serve ice cream became immensely popular, helped along by a new business system called franchising, which both companies adopted early on. But there was another big player in fast food forming on the horizon. A small restaurant out of California called McDonald's started by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald began franchising in 1952, which was later super-charged by Ray Kroc. Once McDonald's — which is now one of the biggest fast food chains in the world and sells a mind-bending 75 burgers a second – began offering soft-serve ice cream, it helped bring the sweet treat to a global audience.