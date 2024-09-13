How To Pipe Your Ice Cream For A Soft-Serve Experience At Home

As the days shorten, we're starting to hear the jolly jingle of the ice cream truck less and less. Though summer always does fade away, a hankering for good soft serve ice cream is bound to hit any time of the year, and we're here to help you make ice cream at home – no fancy machine required. With a little ingenuity, a soda bottle, and a Ziploc bag, you can turn store-bought ice cream into a creamy, swirly masterpiece that rivals your favorite ice cream shop. Here's how to transform your kitchen into your own soft-serve station.

It all starts with a DIY hack: a soda bottle nozzle. Take a small plastic bottle and cut off the top from about halfway down the neck, then carefully carve a star-shaped hole into the lid using a craft knife (no need for a professional piping kit here). If you don't feel up for this part, simply using the open bottle top should work fine. Slip this bottle top into the corner of a large Ziploc bag just like you'd drop a piping tip into a piping bag. Fill the bag with softened ice cream, and voila — you've got a makeshift piping bag. Gently squeeze the bag and swirl the ice cream onto your cone or bowl in that signature soft-serve fashion. And remember, you don't need an ice cream machine to make ice cream at home — this trick gives you swirls worthy of an Instagram post.

