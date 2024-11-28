5 Tips To Make The Best Detroit Style Pizza At Home

Italian immigrant Gus Guerra invented the first Detroit-style pizza in 1946 in an attempt to add new food items to the menu at his neighborhood bar, Buddy's Rendezvous. Hoping to capture the Sicilian-style pies he remembered enjoying as a child, Guerra created the distinct thick-crusted, crispy edged pizza in a rectangular blue steel pan and the rest, as they say, is history. Detroiters in-the-know have been devouring the signature square-shaped pizza for nearly 80 years.

But it wasn't until Shawn Randazzo, owner of Cloverleaf Pizza, entered his pie into the 2012 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas that the rest of the country caught on to this new cheesy marvel. Today, everyone from local pizzerias to national chains like Jet's Pizza and Little Caesar's are making Detroit-style pizza. You can even get it frozen at your local grocery store, but if you want to make this Michigander favorite from scratch, there's several tips you'll want to keep in mind.