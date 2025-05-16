Stop Making These 12 Common Mistakes With Salt-Baked Fish

When salt-baking a whole fish, it's imperative that you prep it in a way that helps it stay intact once you remove the salt crust. Ideally, you want to be able to peel back the top half of the salt shell in a single piece after baking to reveal the whole fish hidden below. This not only makes the fish look more appetizing and impressive than, say, a fish that fell apart before you presented it to your guests, but it also makes it taste better. The skin of the fish protects the flesh from becoming too salty. When skin sticks to the salt crust and tears, it may expose the flesh to stray salt shards, which can ruin its flavor.

To ensure your fish looks and tastes its best, here is how to proceed. First, trim the fins off the fish. If you do not get this out of the way, they will just poke you and be a bit of a nuisance. Next, a smart move is to rub the fish with a layer of olive (or other) oil before laying it on its salt bed and covering it with more salt. This will help keep the skin from sticking to the salt and help you remove the salt crust more cleanly before serving.