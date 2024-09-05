Myths About Salt You Thought Were True

For cooks, salt is like air and water: It's absolutely essential, but since it's almost always around, we don't often give it much thought. Rare are the occasions when we shop for it intentionally (unless we come upon an especially pretty variety or eye-catching container), and even rarer are the occasions when we run out of it. And when that happens, we're caught flat footed: How could that have possibly happened?

It wasn't always like this. Salt was once so valuable that the Roman soldiers received it as part of their salaries. And salt plays visible roles in mythology and biblical lore –- for instance, a climactic moment in the biblical fall of Sodom and Gomorrah was when Lot's wife, glancing behind her to peek at the destruction, turned into a pillar of salt. Today, salt is an essential but under-appreciated workhorse is our kitchens, which is a good reason to pay more attention to it and understand how it works. To help us debunk old myths and get the most from our salt shakers, we've asked a couple of experts — registered dietitian Kathleen Garcia-Benson of Top Nutrition Coaching and spice master Lior Lev Sercarz, founder of the global spice brand La Boîte – to share their secrets.

