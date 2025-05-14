Andrew Zimmern's Absolute Favorite Food Destinations

You won't find too many chefs who have traveled as widely and enthusiastically as Andrew Zimmern. The Emmy and four-time James Beard Award-winning television personality, chef, author, and food activist has built a career around exploring global food culture and sharing his finds with the world. On his Substack, Spilled Milk, he often gives tips on top restaurants in various cities and recipes for some of his favorite dishes, plus his thoughts on all things food. What we wanted to know, however, is which places have really left a mark? We asked him, and he gave us plenty to chew on.

Trying to pin down a short list of favorite food destinations is no small task — especially for someone who's eaten his way across nearly every continent — but Zimmern was up for the challenge. We asked him to share the cities and regions that left a lasting impression, from spots he returns to again and again to places that completely surprised him. Along the way, he touched on his favorite street food haunts, the seafood scenes he can't stop thinking about, and even a few dishes that ruined all other versions for him. Here's what he had to tell Chowhound about some of his all-time favorite food destinations.