Andrew Zimmern's Absolute Favorite Food Destinations
You won't find too many chefs who have traveled as widely and enthusiastically as Andrew Zimmern. The Emmy and four-time James Beard Award-winning television personality, chef, author, and food activist has built a career around exploring global food culture and sharing his finds with the world. On his Substack, Spilled Milk, he often gives tips on top restaurants in various cities and recipes for some of his favorite dishes, plus his thoughts on all things food. What we wanted to know, however, is which places have really left a mark? We asked him, and he gave us plenty to chew on.
Trying to pin down a short list of favorite food destinations is no small task — especially for someone who's eaten his way across nearly every continent — but Zimmern was up for the challenge. We asked him to share the cities and regions that left a lasting impression, from spots he returns to again and again to places that completely surprised him. Along the way, he touched on his favorite street food haunts, the seafood scenes he can't stop thinking about, and even a few dishes that ruined all other versions for him. Here's what he had to tell Chowhound about some of his all-time favorite food destinations.
What Andrew Zimmern believes sets the world's best food cities apart
The first thing we set out to uncover was what makes a food destination truly great for Andrew Zimmern. Based on past conversations with him — like when he shared his favorite restaurants in the Twin Cities — we know that his tastes are incredibly varied, so we wondered if there are any common characteristics that his top-rated food cities share like ingredients, geography, or history. He told us, "When I think about my favorite food destinations, what makes a place stand out for me is depth and breadth of offerings."
Zimmern explained that he uses that as a code phrase to describe a place that's geographically diverse with various biospheres and different cooking styles that result from having access to mountains, lakes, and coastlines. He also said that top food destinations often have long-standing agricultural and trading histories. "If you have all of those things, food tends to be something that is varied and honest, delicious, and enriched from exposure from other cultures," he said. "It is the bread and butter of good hunting, as it were."
Why Canada ticks all the right boxes for Andrew Zimmern
While some people might say Canadian food is nothing to write home about, Andrew Zimmern disagrees. In fact, he believes Canada has some of the best food cities on the planet. It's all thanks to the totems he mentioned that make up a great foodie destination like varied geography and rich agricultural history. Most importantly, you have a mingling of diverse cultures. Zimmern said, "When you think of Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, you're talking about world class food cities because of so much trade immigration, subsequent waves of it."
One Canadian city stands out in particular for Zimmern. He said, "There's an argument to be made that Richmond B.C., a suburb of Vancouver, is home to the best Chinese food outside of China. If you're talking about just three or four spots, one of them has to be Richmond." Thanks to its large Asian population, Richmond is a haven for foodies with numerous restaurants serving up everything from dim sum dumplings to Taiwanese beef noodles and Korean barbecue. It's also home to the Richmond Night Market where you can find a plethora of tasty Asian eats during the summer months.
Andrew Zimmern on how history, culture, and people shape the world's best food cities
According to Andrew Zimmern, great food destinations are shaped as much by history and community as by ingredients. "Obviously the world's not made up of things you can eat," he said. "The world's made up of people, so it's the people and the history they've made that have the greatest impact on the food culture of a given place." Some spots that fit that bill for him include Chengdu, Hong Kong, Queens in New York, Fez in Morocco, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in India.
Zimmern continued on with a whirlwind list of stellar food cities he loves including Tel Aviv, Rome, Bangkok, Lima, Tokyo, San Sebastián, Sydney, Ho Chi Minh City, and Copenhagen. He also named a few spots that might not be on everyone's radar, like Split and Palermo. His lengthy list underscores just how many places around the world have earned their culinary reputation through layers of history and migration. "There are so many globally important food spots that it's tricky to talk about them all," he said.
Why Andrew Zimmern is optimistic about the future of these legendary food cities
Some of Andrew Zimmern's most powerful reflections came when he spoke about cities that have experienced deep cultural or political upheaval. Despite years of conflict and isolation, he remains hopeful about the food futures of places like Damascus and Tehran, both of which he remembers for their incredible culinary traditions. "Damascus in Syria, now, I have not been there since Assad started bombing his own people and he's no longer in power, so I can't wait to get back there," he said.
He also pointed to Iran's capital as a city with a rich culinary legacy that he believes is poised for revival. "Tehran had phenomenal food before the Ayatollah took over from the Shah," he said. He added that with signs the country may be opening up, saying, "We're going to see Persian food light up in that city again." Even as political landscapes shift, the deep-rooted food traditions of these cities remain strong, which is a reminder that food often outlasts the turmoil around it.
Food destinations that Andrew Zimmern returns to time after time
Some food destinations don't just leave an impression — they keep you going back for more. For Andrew Zimmern, Mexico City is a spot that draws him back time after time for its delicious and diverse dishes. He said, "People from all over the other states of Mexico flood into the DF every year, bringing the food from their smaller towns, smaller cities, and villages into the city." He commented on how vibrant the food scene is there, and added that it's also very easy to get to.
Zimmern also loves the abundance of great food in Montreal and Toronto and pushes back against the idea that major European cities have lost their culinary edge. He said, "I think Paris and the big European capitals are unfairly chastised as not being as great as they once were. I think that's bulls***." At the same time, he believes there are cities that still don't get enough recognition. He cited Chengdu as a city that should be on people's radars as a top gastronomic destination. He also told us that he'd recently returned from a trip to Sicily (one of many) and that the food was just as spectacular it's always been for him.
Eastern Europe and Central Asia wowed Andrew Zimmern more than he expected
Andrew Zimmern's work on food and travel shows has taken him to some far-flung corners of the world, including spots he might not have sought out otherwise. We asked if any of those places surprised him in a good way, he said, "When it comes to a destination that caught me off guard that I didn't expect to love as much as I did, I would have to probably say a lot of the eastern European and central Asian food cities." He went on to name a few spots in particular including Budapest in Hungary, Warsaw in Poland, Almaty in Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.
Zimmern explained, "You expect the opportunities to be few and far between, but the depth and breadth of the food in those cities and countries is absolutely world class." Despite the fact that many of those places are landlocked and often overlooked on typical food tourism routes, Zimmern found the food to be incredibly diverse. As he often points out, it's not just ingredients that make a top foodie destination. The people, history, and land also shape how food is grown, cooked, and shared.
Andrew Zimmern reveals a few of his favorite street food spots
Any seasoned traveler and food fanatic knows that some of the best meals aren't served in restaurants, but from carts and stalls on the street. We've watched Andrew Zimmern eat his fair share of street food around the world on his television shows, and we wanted to know which spots truly impressed him. He told us, "I don't think you can beat Mexico City or Penang in Malaysia." He also added that he absolutely loves the street food in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, and Seoul. "Honestly, the list just goes on and on," he said.
Zimmern told us there's a simple formula for great street food. "Anywhere there's a vibrant culture and a population that requires food served quickly and cheaply you'll find great street food," he said. That combination tends to create diverse street food scenes like the ones you often find in major Asian cities. In terms of a spot that he thinks deserves more recognition for its stellar street food, he pointed to Taipei. With its buzzing night markets and street food stalls on nearly every corner, the city is an absolute haven for foodies.
Andrew Zimmern names his favorite cities around the world for incredible seafood
It's no secret that Andrew Zimmern is a huge seafood fan. In fact, he recently co-authored a cookbook with Barton Seaver that he calls a "seafood bible." On October 28, "The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future" will hit stores. According to Zimmern, the cookbook "dives deeply into all things seafood (pun intended)." With that in mind, we wanted to know which spots around the world stand out for the chef above all others for their exceptional seafood.
Zimmern told us, "I prefer cooking and eating food from the water to just about anything else, so places that stand out for me are obviously cities on the water." He pointed to Australia as having some coastal cities that deliver big on fresh seafood. Sydney in particular stands out for him as having seafood that's as good as anywhere in the world. He also metnioned Cape Town and other spots along the coast in southern Africa, as well as Senegal and Alexandria in Egypt. And of course, American cities came up like Portland in Maine, Charleston in South Carolina, Boston, Miami, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.
Andrew Zimmern's most unforgettable seafood dishes — and when to find them
Seeing as how seafood is Andrew Zimmern's absolute favorite type of food, we wanted to know what catches he gravitates to in his favorite seaside destinations. While he admitted that it's pretty hard to beat lobster rolls in Portland, Maine, he also pointed out that some of the best seafood is seasonal. He commented, "How about Atlantic mackerel when the big pelagic fish like tuna are pushing them in toward shore? It's one of the greatest fish to enjoy when you're eating it in late July and early August in Maine — just mouthwatering."
For Zimmern, nearly every city has something uniquely tied to a time and place, and that's often the case with seafood. In Italy, he told us there's nothing quite like being on the Amalfi Coast when baby squid are in season. In northern Europe, it's all about the first catches of herring in places like Amsterdam or Stockholm. While he's always up for trying anything, he admits that some dishes are just better when you catch them at the right time.
Andrew Zimmern offers tips on unexpected places that deliver way more than you'd expect
When we asked Andrew Zimmern if there were any hidden gem spots that people don't usually consider as foodie destinations, but perhaps should. He was quick to respond with a group of rugged islands in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean. "The food in the Faroe Islands was spectacular," he said. "They only eat about 25 or 30 things but it's spectacular, especially the seafood, some of the world's best." The archipelago is famous for its Atlantic salmon and cod that is hung to dry and ferment. Fermented lamb is also popular in the Faroe Islands.
Beyond the North Atlantic, Zimmern told us that Saint Petersburg in Russia offers some seriously good cuisine and that there are some real surprises in small towns scattered all around the Black Sea. Common catches from the Black Sea include flounder, turbot, and sturgeon (which is where true caviar comes from). Moving over to the Mediterranean, Zimmern pointed to Israel as having unexpectedly great food. "I think people who haven't visited might be surprised at how spectacular the food in Tel Aviv is, or Jerusalem for that matter," he said.
These food cities leave Andrew Zimmern deliciously overwhelmed
Some places are so packed with great eats that even seasoned food seekers like Andrew Zimmern can get overwhelmed. He cited some of the bigger cities in Asia as being particularly full-on. For him, spots like Beijing, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Chengdu, and Shanghai are absolute overloads. "There is so much food and it's just in your face all the time," he said.
It's easy to get carried away when you're strolling through Beijing's night markets, Kuala Lumpur's hawker centers, or Tokyo's ramen rows. You could find yourself sampling spicy skewers at sunset, steaming dumplings at midnight, and sweet buns by dawn. Overeating just comes with the territory, and Zimmern is all for it. He said, "Because I love the food of that part of the world so much, I overindulge, and that's my fault. But then again, maybe it isn't."
Andrew Zimmern loves these places where food and drink go hand in hand
Of course, great food destinations aren't always just about the food — wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages can also play into the equation. When we asked Andrew Zimmern about his favorite destinations where the drinks are just as essential as the food, he commented, "I'd say, pick any country that does wine well — Austria, Spain, France, Portugal, California." He also listed Porto, Portugal, as a sleeper pick, calling the food and wine scene there "out of control good." Think grilled sardines with a glass of crisp white vinho verde or a rich francesinha sandwich, washed down with a tawny port.
Beer also figures into Zimmern's idea of a top food destination. "How about Munich in October?" he asked. That's when Oktoberfest takes place, a massive annual festival that celebrates Bavarian beer, food, and culture. Throughout the 16 days the festival takes place, millions of people flock to the city to indulge in giant pretzels, roast pork knuckles dripping with sauce, and sausages served alongside steins of classic Oktoberfest beers like festbiers and Märzen lagers.
After tasting these dishes, Andrew Zimmern says nothing else comes close
Some meals set the bar so high that nothing else ever measures up. For Andrew Zimmern, many of those dishes are iconic Singaporean dishes. That may not be surprising considering Singapore's vibrant hawker centers and world-class chefs have earned the city its spot on nearly every foodie's bucket list. He told us, "You can't eat a bowl of laksa at Mary's in Singapore and think that anything will ever compare to it, or a chili crab in Singapore, or a fish head curry at Fish Head Apollo in Singapore."
Singapore clearly left an impression, and once Zimmern got going, it was hard to stop. He admitted that trying to list his favorite food cities often turns into a spiral because there are just too many to count. In fact, he joked that he'd already forgotten to mention half the ones he wanted to. "I think my problem is that I've traveled and eaten too much and so it's not just my palate that's overwhelmed, it's my brain! I'm overwhelmed, over-fed, over-traveled. But I wouldn't change a thing."