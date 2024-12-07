Here's How Long You Need To Sous Vide Steak To A Perfect Medium Rare

For delicious, perfectly cooked steak, try sous vide, an often overlooked but super easy cooking method. Sous vide, a French phrase meaning "under vacuum," is a culinary technique that involves slowly cooking food in a temperature-controlled water bath. How long you sous vide your steak to achieve the perfect medium rare temperature depends on the type of steak and the cooking temperature. If, like most chefs, you like your steak medium rare, leaning towards rare, a good place to start is cooking it at 129 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours.

However, the best part about sous vide, is that offers you the ultimate cooking flexibility — there is a range of cooking times and temps that'll deliver tasty medium rare steak. For fattier cuts of steak like ribeye, porterhouse, T-bone, and strip steak, you can cook it at 129 to 134 degrees Fahrenheit for one to four hours. Leaner cuts like tenderloin can be cooked at the same temperature range, for a tad bit less (45 minutes to four hours). These cooking times and temperatures are for steaks one and a half to two inches thick. Follow a few more helpful tips and sous vide will be your new favorite cooking technique for delicious, perfectly made steak.