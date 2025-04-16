The Often Forgotten Step For The Most Flavorful Steak

If you're a steak fan, then you've also probably got some tried and true marinade tricks up your sleeve. You may also be constantly looking to improve your marination game by avoiding common marinating mistakes that are ruining your steak and adding new tools and techniques into your arsenal. One overlooked technique when getting a super flavorful steak is quite simple. It's called scoring, and it's an easy, fool-proof way of getting your marinade to really penetrate your cut of beef.

Scoring your meat is super easy. All you need is a sharp knife. To score, you want to make shallow cuts running across the grain of the meat in one direction. Then, go back over the cuts in the other direction, creating a diamond-like pattern. Do this on both sides and you're good to go. Not only does this make the meat a little more tender and way easier to cut, but it lets you cram your marinade into every nook and cranny, really getting the most bang for your buck. Not only does the marinade penetrate deep into the meat thanks to the score marks, but you get even more deliciously crispy edges that are veritable flavor bombs. All in all, it's minimal effort for maximum return, which is exactly what a good hack should be.