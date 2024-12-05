London Broil Steak Wasn't Even Invented In England
There's something about a European name that makes even the humblest of foods feel elevated. "Escargot" conveys a delicacy, while "snails" leaves much to be desired. "Aubergine" certainly sounds elegant in a way that "eggplant" does not. And it appears that the lowly flank steak received the European treatment when London broil was created ... in the United States.
Like the French dip and other iconic, foreign-sounding foods that were actually invented in America, the London broil is widely believed, by culinary experts such as James Beard, to have made its first appearance in Philadelphia, though why he believed this, history has yet to show.
Nonetheless, the first mention of London broil as a dish appeared in 1919, in an ad for the World Restaurant on the 11th floor of the New York World Building. According to Cooks Info, the text of the ad for its special of the day read, "London broil, with French fried potatoes — .48 c."
For a few years, it was unclear what the term "London broil" referred to, until 1922, when the first written mention of the use of flank steak in London broil first appeared in a New York newspaper column: "London broil commonly known as flank steak, 32 cents ..." Surprisingly, however, the first mention of London broil in the U.K. didn't occur until 1971, in a recipe that called for beef skirt, soaked overnight in a savory marinade, then cooked under a broiler and topped with a creamy sauce.
Dressing Up a Modest Meat
Why a simple broiled steak was named for the English capital is hard to say. Many believe that the World Restaurant marketing team and, subsequently, butchers sought to create an air of allure and sophistication (read: pricey) about a somewhat unexciting, economical cut of meat. Whatever the reason, the name refers to the cooking method rather than the meat itself — it is not, contrary to packaging found in some grocery stores — a cut of meat recognized by the Cattlemen's Beef Board or National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
In short, London broil is a technique in which an inexpensive yet flavorful cut of meat, one that can often be tough if not prepared correctly, is seared rapidly to seal in moisture and infused with flavor. Typical cuts used in London broil are flank steak, top round steak, chuck shoulder steak, or even skirt steak.
The steak is marinated overnight in some combination of Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, or olive oil. It's then broiled or seared on a grill or in a pan on the stovetop; this creates a deliciously crispy char on the outside while sealing in juices, leaving the inside rare or medium-rare for maximum tenderness. It's then sliced thinly against the grain, and often it is topped with melted butter or a classic sauce such as béarnaise, Hollandaise, or Bordelaise. Or, if you pan-sear the meat, try this easy pan steak sauce recipe that calls for just four ingredients. The London broil is an easy, inexpensive way to feel like a world traveler!