London Broil Steak Wasn't Even Invented In England

There's something about a European name that makes even the humblest of foods feel elevated. "Escargot" conveys a delicacy, while "snails" leaves much to be desired. "Aubergine" certainly sounds elegant in a way that "eggplant" does not. And it appears that the lowly flank steak received the European treatment when London broil was created ... in the United States.

Like the French dip and other iconic, foreign-sounding foods that were actually invented in America, the London broil is widely believed, by culinary experts such as James Beard, to have made its first appearance in Philadelphia, though why he believed this, history has yet to show.

Nonetheless, the first mention of London broil as a dish appeared in 1919, in an ad for the World Restaurant on the 11th floor of the New York World Building. According to Cooks Info, the text of the ad for its special of the day read, "London broil, with French fried potatoes — .48 c."

For a few years, it was unclear what the term "London broil" referred to, until 1922, when the first written mention of the use of flank steak in London broil first appeared in a New York newspaper column: "London broil commonly known as flank steak, 32 cents ..." Surprisingly, however, the first mention of London broil in the U.K. didn't occur until 1971, in a recipe that called for beef skirt, soaked overnight in a savory marinade, then cooked under a broiler and topped with a creamy sauce.