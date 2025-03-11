The Best Deals Are Hiding In Your Grocery Store's Weekly Flyer

These days, everyone is looking for ways to save money on groceries — even if it means shopping at multiple grocery stores. With the price of grocery essentials like eggs still on the rise, coupons are more necessary than ever. Of course, you can check different websites and grocery store apps to cut costs, but it turns out the best place to find sales is that weekly circular flyer you probably toss in the trash.

The weekly circular is your guide for saving money on groceries for a variety of reasons — the biggest one being that you'll plan your grocery list based on what's on sale. That means you won't be surprised by prices when you get to the store, and you can see how much you will be spending before you get there. Pricing your groceries first allows you to cut items if necessary to ensure you don't exceed your budget. However, if you don't want the clutter of having the weekly flyer either snail-mailed or emailed to you, the deals are usually available on your grocery store's app. Plus, there are other apps that collect grocery store deals, such as Checkout51 and coupons.com, which you can download to get coupons from multiple stores.