Why The Costco App Is A Must-Have Upgrade For Your Shopping Experience

While there are many hacks that will improve your Costco shopping experience, downloading the Costco app is arguably one of the best. Although you might be hesitant to add yet another app to your phone — after all, it seems like every business has one now — the Costco app comes with a ton of useful features that you'd be remiss to pass up.

Along with being able to access a digital version of your membership card, which will save you from fumbling with your wallet at the entrance and checkout, the Costco app can help you quickly check what's in stock at your local warehouse. All you have to do is search for the item you're looking for and the app will tell you whether it's in stock, on sale, or if inventory is low. Similarly, once you set your local warehouse, the app will show you special savings under the warehouse tab's Warehouse Savings section. This will show you things like discounted items, items that offer cash-back savings, and all newly added items.

Likewise, you can create your own shopping lists on the app, so you never have to worry about leaving a paper list at home. You can also shop directly from the app for items available at your local warehouse or for delivery. You can even access Costco Grocery to get perishables and fresh ingredients delivered to your home the same day. Sure, you'll miss out on Costco's famous free samples, but getting your groceries delivered can be super helpful for busy families or folks who want to avoid crowds.