Why Trader Joe's Never Offers Discounts Or A Loyalty Program
Trader Joe's is known for creating a stellar experience for customers. From its famously friendly staff to its generous return policy to its unique inventory, Trader Joe's manages to feel like a neighborhood store despite having more than 500 locations across the country. So why doesn't the popular grocery store chain have any kind of loyalty program or discounts for frequent shoppers?
The lack of a Trader Joe's loyalty program isn't an accident. Matt Sloan and Tara Miller, who are both on the marketing team for the chain, explained their skepticism of membership perks during a 2023 episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast. Sloan pointed out that Trader Joe's is focused on reducing costs for customers, not investing resources into a loyalty program that might only amount to "some ever-elusive discount on something I probably didn't want in the first place."
Miller agreed that such programs are often "convoluted" and said Trader Joe's is instead focused on delivering consistently low prices to everyone who walks into the stores. "We're loyal to all of our customers," she said, noting that shoppers can count on "great values" every day without having to sign up for anything. Miller added that other stores' loyalty programs can be invasive, tracking your purchases to offer you targeted discounts. "We don't collect any data on our customers," she said.
Trader Joe's doesn't do sales either
In addition to the lack of a membership program, Trader Joe's also doesn't have sales or offer coupons. The company's website states that the reason for that is so Trader Joe's can "consistently deliver value" to every customer, every day. The chain keeps costs low by buying products in bulk directly from the suppliers when possible and taking items that aren't selling off the shelves.
If you're a fan of couponing, Trader Joe's does accept coupons for items that aren't affiliated with the Trader Joe's brand. Manufacturer's coupons, or coupons issued by the company or brand that manufactures a product, can be redeemed at any Trader Joe's location.
While Trader Joe's doesn't have perks for loyal customers or buy one, get one free sales, there are still plenty of reasons to shop at the store. And if you're in the know on Trader Joe's secrets — including the "buy before you try" sampling policy and the best times of day to shop to avoid long lines — you'll have a great experience with the unique chain.