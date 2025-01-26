How To Know When Sales Make Stocking Up On Grocery Staples Worthwhile

There's a fine line between "a well-stocked pantry" and "prepared for a zombie apocalypse," and it can be hard to strike the balance. Sure, you might not know how you would use 50 cans of black beans, but when there's a "Buy 10 Get 10 Free" sale, the deal might just feel too good to pass up. With grocery prices on the rise, it's tempting to take advantage of any opportunity you get for free or discounted food items. But the fact is that unless you live in a mansion, storage space is limited — and so is the amount of food you can eat before it expires.

So, when does a sale make stocking up on groceries worthwhile? It does, of course, depend on how big the sale is, but it also depends on many other factors. Items you stock up on should be ones that you use regularly and have space for. You should also purchase them in an amount you're confident you can work your way through before they go bad. Items like rice, frozen goods, and, yes, beans, are rightfully known for lasting a long time, but there's also only so many of them you need.

A lot of the grocery shopping game is also about observation — be aware of what the typical prices are for goods, so you can have perspective on the deal when they're on sale. If peanut butter is always half off, there's no need to buy eight jars today. Meanwhile, if you walk into your local Safeway or Kroger and see your favorite fancy cheese on sale for the first time ever, it might be worth indulging in a few blocks while you can, especially if you know how to store your cheese properly to prevent spoilage.