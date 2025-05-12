Turn Pancakes Into A Sweet Japanese-Inspired Sandwich With One Easy Step
Japanese konbini (convenience stores) have some top-tier snacks. Where else can you find a delectable fried katsu sando with honey butter potato chips and Pocari Sweat? While lunch and dessert options take center stage in people's konbini footage, it would be a mistake to overlook the fantastic breakfast items available. One of Japan's most unique sandwiches is made out of pancakes from 7-Eleven.
7-Eleven Japan differs from U.S. stores, offering a unique maple and margarine pancake package within its orange-and-green striped walls. This beloved "sandwich" has earned hype from tourists and locals alike for its simple composition of two fluffy pancakes, maple syrup, and margarine. In the bustling city streets where konbini are often located, a ready-to-go breakfast and coffee are the epitome of convenience. And recreating the magic of this 7-Eleven specialty at home takes little effort.
For the pancake "buns," pop two frozen pancakes in the air fryer or make them from scratch — they should be small in diameter and extra thick. Whipping up some pillowy soufflé-style pancakes will provide an even richer texture. Whichever pancakes you land on, the next step is as easy as it is crucial — spread maple syrup and margarine (or melted butter) between each half. With this single, simple twist, you will unlock a new comfort food to start the morning.
Sweeten your morning with a konbini pancake sando
The 7-Eleven pancake sandwich is an impressive invention, but you don't have to limit yourself to maple syrup and margarine fillings. In fact, it's likely that this dish is inspired by dorayaki, a confection of pancakes with anko (red bean paste) in the middle. Red beans aren't associated with dessert in the United States, but this paste is made from sugar and adzuki beans, which have a slightly sweet flavor. It's not uncommon to see these beans as a dessert ingredient in Japanese cuisine. Dorayaki often combines anko with honey for added thickness, and it can help with the structure of the sandwich by sticking everything together in the middle.
Dorayaki and the 7-Eleven pancakes are konbini classics, and you can put your own twist on these dishes by playing around with the filling. Incorporate strawberries or blueberries into the pancake batter and cream filling for a spin on the famous Japanese whipped cream sandwich. Put a twist on the katsu sando by placing torikatsu between two pancake halves with syrup, or scramble eggs to make a breakfast 7-Eleven egg salad sandwich counterpart. Using pancakes as sandwich halves is an easy way to make breakfast more exciting.