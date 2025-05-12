Turn Pancakes Into A Sweet Japanese-Inspired Sandwich With One Easy Step

Japanese konbini (convenience stores) have some top-tier snacks. Where else can you find a delectable fried katsu sando with honey butter potato chips and Pocari Sweat? While lunch and dessert options take center stage in people's konbini footage, it would be a mistake to overlook the fantastic breakfast items available. One of Japan's most unique sandwiches is made out of pancakes from 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven Japan differs from U.S. stores, offering a unique maple and margarine pancake package within its orange-and-green striped walls. This beloved "sandwich" has earned hype from tourists and locals alike for its simple composition of two fluffy pancakes, maple syrup, and margarine. In the bustling city streets where konbini are often located, a ready-to-go breakfast and coffee are the epitome of convenience. And recreating the magic of this 7-Eleven specialty at home takes little effort.

For the pancake "buns," pop two frozen pancakes in the air fryer or make them from scratch — they should be small in diameter and extra thick. Whipping up some pillowy soufflé-style pancakes will provide an even richer texture. Whichever pancakes you land on, the next step is as easy as it is crucial — spread maple syrup and margarine (or melted butter) between each half. With this single, simple twist, you will unlock a new comfort food to start the morning.