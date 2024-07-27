Japan's Whipped Cream Sandwich Is Too Simple & Creamy Not To Try

If you don't have access to shokupan (look for it at your local Japanese grocer), that's perfectly fine — any kind of soft white bread will do. Thicker slices will better carry the cream, and be sure to cut off the crusts to give the sandwich a cleaner look and more cohesive texture. Spread a little condensed milk over each slice, then whip up a batch of fresh cream — adding powdered sugar and the seeds of a vanilla pod if you want to gourmet about it (bear in mind that the latter will stand out as small black flecks in the cream) — then spread or pipe it in a thick layer over top. Cutting the sandwich without sending said layer of cream flying across the kitchen can be tricky, so wrap the sandwich tightly in cling film first before slicing it on the diagonal with a sharp knife.

This treat tastes phenomenal as is, but if you DO want to mix things up, try swirling some freeze-dried fruit powder, cocoa, or emerald green matcha into the mixture. You could add or replace the condensed milk layer with your favorite flavor of jam, Nutella, Biscoff, or even marshmallow fluff to keep the creamy white theme. And, of course, you could always go down the fruit sando route and add some slices of in-season fruit. In any case, we promise this won't be the last whipped cream sandwich you make.