Try A Breakfast Shortcut That Takes Frozen Pancakes To Hot & Ready In Minutes

If there's two things that don't go well together it's the morning rush and a batch of homemade buttermilk pancakes? Scrambling to get ready for work is not conducive to mixing and flipping, hence why pancakes tend to be synonymous with slower weekend vibes. But the good news is, with one simple hack, your weekdays could get a lot more exciting.

You could buy store-bought frozen pancakes, and they'd probably work fine, but making an extra batch on the weekends to freeze yourself is even more delicious and cost effective. So next time you're cooking pancakes, triple the recipe, cook up some extras, and then place them in a freezer bag (with parchment paper between them so they don't stick). They should stay fresh for a month or two.

And cooking them is even easier. Avoid the microwave: It will destroy all your crispy fluffy pancake efforts, replacing them with an almost gummy consistency that no amount of maple syrup could hope to salvage. Step away from the microwave and use the air fryer instead, cooking them for three to four minutes at 330 degrees Fahrenheit.