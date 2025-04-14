Buddy Valastro's Top Tip For Carving Cakes

Baker Buddy Valastro, known as the "Cake Boss" after airing a show of the same name for several years, knows his way around the kitchen. Valastro grew up in his family's bakery, glued to his father's side while he learned how to make the crazy cakes that now are synonymous with his TV show. The insane treats that have come out of Valastro's bakery should be enough proof for anyone that cake carving tips from the Cake Boss himself should be utilized for the best looking outcome.

In a 2020 video for the now-defunct Food Network Kitchen app, Valastro explains that you should always make very small cuts when carving a cake. He says that you can always cut more if you don't cut enough off, but you can't undo the cut if you've removed too much. Considering his extensive collection of wild cakes, it's hard to imagine that Valastro doesn't have the best tips and tricks for making a deliciously realistic cake.