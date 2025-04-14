Buddy Valastro's Top Tip For Carving Cakes
Baker Buddy Valastro, known as the "Cake Boss" after airing a show of the same name for several years, knows his way around the kitchen. Valastro grew up in his family's bakery, glued to his father's side while he learned how to make the crazy cakes that now are synonymous with his TV show. The insane treats that have come out of Valastro's bakery should be enough proof for anyone that cake carving tips from the Cake Boss himself should be utilized for the best looking outcome.
In a 2020 video for the now-defunct Food Network Kitchen app, Valastro explains that you should always make very small cuts when carving a cake. He says that you can always cut more if you don't cut enough off, but you can't undo the cut if you've removed too much. Considering his extensive collection of wild cakes, it's hard to imagine that Valastro doesn't have the best tips and tricks for making a deliciously realistic cake.
Other cake-cutting tips and techniques
While carving a cake is important for the appearance of the final product, one of the worst mistakes you can make when cutting cake is using the wrong knife. The right knife gives you the cleanest cut while the wrong type of knife can flatten or squash the cake. This includes the knife you may have used to carve the cake; these tools are created for very different uses, and avoiding the wrong utensil can make for a delicious, spongy outcome.
After choosing the correct knife, run it under hot water to heat it up. This knife technique for perfectly cut cake lets the knife glide through and gives you a flawless slice every time. The warm blade cuts smoothly through the cake by melting the cake and frosting. However, make sure to repeat this step between every slice, not forgetting to wipe the water off the blade to avoid a soggy cake. After enjoying, the best way to store leftover cake is to throw it in the freezer so you can enjoy another perfect slice whenever you desire.