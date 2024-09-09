You Can Pipe Store-Bought Frosting, But You Need An Extra Step First
In an ideal world, every cake you make would be crafted entirely from scratch, with Mary Berry-like results. However the reality is, you don't always have the time — nor the energy — to create such a bake, which is where the magic of store-bought cake mixes and frostings come into play.
The latter, typically available in a can, is certainly a much easier alternative to softening butter, whipping it with powdered sugar and so on; while still giving you a tasty result. The only problem is, it tends to have a thinner, more runny consistency than the homemade variety, making it more suitable for spreading, rather than piping. But never fear, you can actually transform it into beautifully fluffy frosting fit for this exact with one incredibly easy extra step.
Simply pop some store-bought frosting into a large bowl and whip or beat it, until it becomes nice and thick (taking care not to overdo it of course — you still want it to move freely through the tip of a piping bag). Doing this introduces air and in turn, volume, into the mixture, replicating that covetable homemade frosting that will look oh-so-pretty, piped onto your cakes and other bakes.
Troubleshooting the mixing
If you find your frosting isn't thickening, try adding some powdered sugar — a tablespoon at a time — and continue beating until you reach the desired consistency (just remember to sift the sugar first, to prevent any lumps from showing up in the final product). At this point you could also add a little salt, which will help to balance out the decidedly sweet nature of many store-bought frostings.
This is also the perfect time to think about whether you want to introduce any additional flavors into the mix. Whether it's straight-up flavor extract — freeze-dried fruit powder — or a shot of coffee or something stronger (read: liqueur), the options are endless. In any case, be sure to add just a little at a time, tasting as you go. You might also like to incorporate some color, which again, should be done sparingly (a toothpick makes an ideal dropper). Ensure you mix the frosting thoroughly, after adding these or any other kinds of additions.
Now all that's left to do is pipe this reimagined frosting onto cakes, brownies, and cupcakes — or even in between cookies and macarons, as a replacement for ganache. Keep any leftover product in the fridge for up to four weeks, giving it a quick run through with a spoon or beater before re-using. Piece of cake!