You Can Pipe Store-Bought Frosting, But You Need An Extra Step First

In an ideal world, every cake you make would be crafted entirely from scratch, with Mary Berry-like results. However the reality is, you don't always have the time — nor the energy — to create such a bake, which is where the magic of store-bought cake mixes and frostings come into play.

The latter, typically available in a can, is certainly a much easier alternative to softening butter, whipping it with powdered sugar and so on; while still giving you a tasty result. The only problem is, it tends to have a thinner, more runny consistency than the homemade variety, making it more suitable for spreading, rather than piping. But never fear, you can actually transform it into beautifully fluffy frosting fit for this exact with one incredibly easy extra step.

Simply pop some store-bought frosting into a large bowl and whip or beat it, until it becomes nice and thick (taking care not to overdo it of course — you still want it to move freely through the tip of a piping bag). Doing this introduces air and in turn, volume, into the mixture, replicating that covetable homemade frosting that will look oh-so-pretty, piped onto your cakes and other bakes.

