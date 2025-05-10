How To Cut Cauliflower Steaks Without Them Falling Apart
The versatility of cauliflower is truly to be admired. From being processed into rice, kneaded into gnocchi, rolled out into pizza crust, and even mashed into a creamy, low-carb side dish, there's much to savor in this humble cruciferous vegetable. In addition to its other multiple culinary applications, it should come as no surprise that cauliflower can also be prepared as a steak.
Given the trending recipes that entail transforming produce into flavorful meat replacements like Tabitha Brown's famous carrot "bacon" and Gordon Ramsay's iconic vegan beef Wellington, it's only natural that cauliflower could serve as a plate's centerpiece. The trick to delivering a tasty slab of cauliflower steak is to ensure that the slices don't fall apart by actually doing the opposite of Ina Garten's recommended mess-free method of cutting cauliflower. Instead of turning the cauliflower on its head to remove the core, for a proper cut of your cauliflower steak, you ought to keep the core intact.
Usually, when cauliflower is roasted, baked, air-fried, sautéed, or steamed, it's the florets that we want. For that, removing the core of the vegetable makes plucking out the individual florets easier. But, when it comes to being turned into a steak, retaining the veggie's structural integrity is essential, so leaving the core of the cauliflower on is the way to go. The core also adds a layer of texture with its firm bite that softens just enough for a toothsome mouthfeel when prepared. Simply place the cauliflower trimmed core-side down and slice it along the head into about 1-inch thick slabs. Your sturdy cauliflower cuts are ready to be baked, pan-fried, or air-fried into satisfying, low-carb, flavorsome "steaks."
Tips to successfully season your cauliflower steak
When it comes to putting together a nutritionally balanced cauliflower steak with a boost of plant-based protein, all you need to do is incorporate flavorful components like serving the steak atop a creamy bean puree or with a side of seasoned edamame beans. However, to recreate the flavors of conventional steak dishes, the key lies in the seasonings. Obviously, the texture of cauliflower steak is worlds apart from the typical chewiness of meat. But by choosing your seasonings and marinades wisely, you can still savor the familiar flavors of steak, while nourishing yourselves with vital vitamins and minerals.
When it comes to successfully flavoring a dish, it's easy to make some common seasoning mistakes, but thankfully the fixes are rather simple. Make sure to remove any moisture from the cauliflower steaks before seasoning to ensure that the surface of the slices develops an eye-catching char when cooked with high heat. A generous coating of olive oil in all the little nooks and crannies allows the seasonings to properly adhere to the cauliflower. Because cauliflower presents a neutral foundation, don't hesitate to play around with bold and robust flavors. Coating the cauliflower steaks in complex spice blends like harissa, za'atar, or curry powder adds nuance and sophistication to your dish.
Diversify your cauliflower steaks further by opting for different colors of cauliflower and playing around with various presentations for a colorful and appetizing plate. The finishing garnishes also play a pivotal role in elevating the dish. A squeeze of lemon juice or a drizzle of an herbaceous chimichurri imparts more depth, taking your humble slab of cauliflower to a gourmet meal.