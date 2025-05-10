How To Cut Cauliflower Steaks Without Them Falling Apart

The versatility of cauliflower is truly to be admired. From being processed into rice, kneaded into gnocchi, rolled out into pizza crust, and even mashed into a creamy, low-carb side dish, there's much to savor in this humble cruciferous vegetable. In addition to its other multiple culinary applications, it should come as no surprise that cauliflower can also be prepared as a steak.

Given the trending recipes that entail transforming produce into flavorful meat replacements like Tabitha Brown's famous carrot "bacon" and Gordon Ramsay's iconic vegan beef Wellington, it's only natural that cauliflower could serve as a plate's centerpiece. The trick to delivering a tasty slab of cauliflower steak is to ensure that the slices don't fall apart by actually doing the opposite of Ina Garten's recommended mess-free method of cutting cauliflower. Instead of turning the cauliflower on its head to remove the core, for a proper cut of your cauliflower steak, you ought to keep the core intact.

Usually, when cauliflower is roasted, baked, air-fried, sautéed, or steamed, it's the florets that we want. For that, removing the core of the vegetable makes plucking out the individual florets easier. But, when it comes to being turned into a steak, retaining the veggie's structural integrity is essential, so leaving the core of the cauliflower on is the way to go. The core also adds a layer of texture with its firm bite that softens just enough for a toothsome mouthfeel when prepared. Simply place the cauliflower trimmed core-side down and slice it along the head into about 1-inch thick slabs. Your sturdy cauliflower cuts are ready to be baked, pan-fried, or air-fried into satisfying, low-carb, flavorsome "steaks."