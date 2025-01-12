How Gordon Ramsay Makes His Iconic Beef Wellington Vegan-Friendly
Known for his fiery television persona and unabashedly poking fun at plant-based food, celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has recently embraced a surprising culinary twist by declaring his new-found enjoyment of vegan cuisine. On a Season 12 episode of MasterChef, Ramsay blew minds across the globe after admitting his love for vegan food and has since featured vegan recipes on his platforms, from a juicy steak made from eggplant to crispy bacon made from rice paper and tofu. However, one of his most exciting plant-powered renditions is his hallmark beef Wellington featuring a simple root vegetable: beetroot.
As he demonstrated on MasterChef, by seasoning and partly blanching the beetroot, Ramsay infuses festive flavors into the humble veggie and softens it while retaining its structural integrity, which gives it a nice beef-like bite (via YouTube). The beet is then wrapped in a crepe that is layered with chestnut mushroom spread, which also boosts the protein of the dish. Finally, it's enclosed in vegan pastry dough with a chickpea brine wash in lieu of an egg wash for a stunning golden-brown pastry once baked. The result is an elegant dish displaying techniques of a classic Wellington that will take center stage at any dinner table.
Ramsay's commitment to vegan cuisine extends beyond the kitchen and into his restaurants like the Gordon Ramsay Burger chain, where you will find a dedicated vegan burger that features a house-made plant-based patty and vegan garlic mayonnaise.
Beyond beef: Vegetables can masquerade as meat
The culinary landscape is evolving as we witness the remarkable creative ability of chefs and food innovators like Gordon Ramsay who turn simple vegetables into delectable replacements for meat. Plant-based cuisine goes far beyond using vegetables in roasted side dishes or veggie burgers, as we continue to experience the incredible potential of produce to mimic the texture, flavor, and experience of animal proteins. Ramsay's beet Wellington is only one such example.
Carrots have had several moments in the spotlight with beloved vegan content creator Tabitha Brown transforming this vibrant root vegetable into crispy strips of plant-based "bacon" and even a "hot dog." The texture of microwaved or lightly baked eggplant makes for a fantastic foundation to absorb the flavors of "unagi" in sushi and other Japanese seafood preparations that would have typically used eel. The delicate, fibrous texture of swamp cabbage, also known as hearts of palm, replicates the mouthfeel of crab meat in crab cakes and lobster meat in a classic lobster roll. Craving some pulled pork? Sink your teeth into a cholesterol-free version by swapping out the meat with shredded, unripe jackfruit.
These techniques represent more than just creativity in the kitchen — they're an ingenious approach to sustainable dining, reimagining what food can be, and expanding our culinary horizons. It's time to take Ramsay's advice to young chefs to get out of their comfort zones, because, at the end of the day, if beetroot can become vegan beef Wellington, you can do anything!