How Gordon Ramsay Makes His Iconic Beef Wellington Vegan-Friendly

Known for his fiery television persona and unabashedly poking fun at plant-based food, celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has recently embraced a surprising culinary twist by declaring his new-found enjoyment of vegan cuisine. On a Season 12 episode of MasterChef, Ramsay blew minds across the globe after admitting his love for vegan food and has since featured vegan recipes on his platforms, from a juicy steak made from eggplant to crispy bacon made from rice paper and tofu. However, one of his most exciting plant-powered renditions is his hallmark beef Wellington featuring a simple root vegetable: beetroot.

As he demonstrated on MasterChef, by seasoning and partly blanching the beetroot, Ramsay infuses festive flavors into the humble veggie and softens it while retaining its structural integrity, which gives it a nice beef-like bite (via YouTube). The beet is then wrapped in a crepe that is layered with chestnut mushroom spread, which also boosts the protein of the dish. Finally, it's enclosed in vegan pastry dough with a chickpea brine wash in lieu of an egg wash for a stunning golden-brown pastry once baked. The result is an elegant dish displaying techniques of a classic Wellington that will take center stage at any dinner table.

Ramsay's commitment to vegan cuisine extends beyond the kitchen and into his restaurants like the Gordon Ramsay Burger chain, where you will find a dedicated vegan burger that features a house-made plant-based patty and vegan garlic mayonnaise.