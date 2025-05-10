What Happens When You Skip Muddling In Whiskey Cocktails
There's no shortage of whiskeys out there. Sweet American bourbons, malty Scotches, and spicy ryes encompass only a few of the whiskey types you can buy, and they're represented by a real who's who of must-know whiskey brands. Beyond the base spirits is arguably an even more diverse range of whiskey cocktails, ranging from spirit-forward classics to bright and summery glassfuls of joy. Here's a tricky caveat though: Some of these call for your muddler. Is it really that big of a deal if you skip this step? In simple terms, yes.
Sitting among the assortment of common mistakes to avoid with whiskey cocktails is the error of forgoing your muddling when your drink calls for it. Put simply, if you skip muddling, you lose out on some of the flavor that gives your cocktail balance, depth, and aroma. In drinks that contain fresh herbs and whole pieces of citrus, such as the bright and lemony whiskey smash, muddling your ingredients releases juices and oils that would simply not be released otherwise. Likewise, in cocktails that use sugar instead of syrup, such as in some renditions of the classic old fashioned, you need to muddle your sugar to better integrate it into the concoction. Don't leave some of your cocktail's quality behind — break out that muddler.
When and when not to muddle
Fruits and herbs make for some exceptional cocktail garnishes, but their potential purpose in your drink doesn't end there. While a light smack of herbs gives your cocktail a beautifully aromatic nose, having such ingredients inside your drink is also a great option. But do you need to muddle these every time? When do you need to muddle citrus, for example?
On the whole, if herbs are being introduced into the cocktail as an ingredient as opposed to a regular garnish, then you benefit from muddling. Remember, the goal of muddling here is not to pulverize your herbs but to gently release the oils, so take it easy. The same logic applies to citrus. As far as the fruit pieces themselves go, lemons and other citruses need some encouragement from your muddler, whereas softer ingredients, such as strawberries and cucumber slices, can be integrated in your shaker. Ultimately, subtle or structurally resistant ingredients should probably be muddled, and if your cocktail recipe calls for it, thank yourself by not ignoring it.