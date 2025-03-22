Lemon Drop Fans, Meet The Bourbon Cocktail You Never Knew You Needed
Especially for those who love all things tart, there's a magical allure to a puckery lemon cocktail. The most ubiquitous of them all is the Lemon Drop, a mislabeled martini that effortlessly combines sugar, lemon, and vodka into a delicious result. Although occasionally diminished into a cheap shot, done right the drink taps into a special magic. The tipple delights with refreshing notes of sweet and sour atop the boozy vodka flavor. Well, for a similar candidate with a tad more spirituous character, turn to the Bourbon Smash.
This mixed drink melds the namesake spirit with muddled lemon, sprigs of fresh mint, and simple syrup. Shaken or stirred, and then served over ice, the cocktail's equal part refreshing and striking. Ideal for a party, drinks on a porch, or simply a method to unwind, the Bourbon Smash taps into a classic energy. No-frills, aromatic, and a tasty vessel for a good liquor, it's the perfect bourbon cocktail you never knew you needed.
The Bourbon Smash melds mint and lemon into a refreshing cocktail
This easy-going cocktail is one of many creations in the smash family. Popular since the mid-19th century, this time-tested style relies on the agitation of ingredients accompanied with a large serving of ice. Like muddling mint for a mojito, the technique releases oils, which better meld with the alcohol. In this case, the essences from both the mint and lemon mingle, creating a mix that's both herbal and tart. Critically, you just don't want to muddle too aggressively, or you risk the drink turning bitter.
And when it comes to the employed bourbon, the sky's the limit. You can start with bottom-shelf bourbons worth buying, or tailor a liquor to your tastes. For example, the fruity and smooth notes of Four Roses make the expression a popular candidate, but feel free to experiment with different styles. Remember that if the bourbon's especially boozy, balance out by adding more sugar, lemon, and mint into the mix.
And if you're loving this drink's zesty pairing of bourbon and lemon, then also look into mixing up a Gold Rush, made with honey syrup. Plus, don't forget the tried and true whiskey sour, in which the lemon juice is especially critical. After all, bourbon and the yellow citrus are a pairing that's truly time-tested.