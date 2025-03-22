Lemon Drop Fans, Meet The Bourbon Cocktail You Never Knew You Needed

This easy-going cocktail is one of many creations in the smash family. Popular since the mid-19th century, this time-tested style relies on the agitation of ingredients accompanied with a large serving of ice. Like muddling mint for a mojito, the technique releases oils, which better meld with the alcohol. In this case, the essences from both the mint and lemon mingle, creating a mix that's both herbal and tart. Critically, you just don't want to muddle too aggressively, or you risk the drink turning bitter.

And when it comes to the employed bourbon, the sky's the limit. You can start with bottom-shelf bourbons worth buying, or tailor a liquor to your tastes. For example, the fruity and smooth notes of Four Roses make the expression a popular candidate, but feel free to experiment with different styles. Remember that if the bourbon's especially boozy, balance out by adding more sugar, lemon, and mint into the mix.

And if you're loving this drink's zesty pairing of bourbon and lemon, then also look into mixing up a Gold Rush, made with honey syrup. Plus, don't forget the tried and true whiskey sour, in which the lemon juice is especially critical. After all, bourbon and the yellow citrus are a pairing that's truly time-tested.