Why Do Mixologists Slap Herbs?

Muddling requires bartenders to use a stick to crush or smash herbs in a glass to extract their flavors. So, since smacking and muddling have the same effects, how do you know it's time to muddle vs. slap? Well, that all depends on the garnish. Some leaves and stems are more fragile than others, and over-extracting the flavor can do much more harm than good. That's because herbs are made up of lovely, fragrant oils as well as earthy, bitter compounds such as chlorophyll. Over-extracting these oils is possible, and can leave a drink tasting too earthy or bitter. You want to agitate some herbs just enough that it releases its oils without also releasing the chlorophyll hidden deeper inside. Hidden notes of bitterness can be expressed if an herb that's supposed to be slapped is muddled instead, which could leave imbibers with a bad taste in their drink.

So, to prevent this phenomenon, only muddle tough garnishes such as fruits like strawberries or citrus. Muddling releases the inner acidic sweetness of these garnishes, while the more fragile herbs with leaves and stems should be saved for slapping instead. (Which is why whether to muddle or not muddle your mint for a Mojito is such a big debate.) Luckily, slapping or rubbing is always an option, so both techniques are good to keep in mind when preparing a batch of cocktails.