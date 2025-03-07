Is Breakfast Served All Day At Cracker Barrel?
All-day breakfast is a popular and well loved concept but typically it's more common at fast food places rather than restaurants. While plenty of fast food chains serve all-day breakfast, the number of restaurants that serve breakfast is much lower. Beyond obvious choices, most of which are already breakfast restaurants anyways like IHOP, there aren't that many options.
Fortunately, Cracker Barrel manages to walk the line between serving all-day breakfast and not necessarily being a breakfast only restaurant. Cracker Barrel serves breakfast all day at all of its locations. The chain even does all-day breakfast catering too.
The only restrictions regarding all-day breakfast at Cracker Barrel is if there's a Cracker Barrel near you. Some states don't have Cracker Barrel restaurants at all. Not every Cracker Barrel will have the same operating hours, so it's important to double check the times for the Cracker Barrel closest to you.
Cracker Barrel locations and hours
Currently, Cracker Barrel has almost 660 locations in the United States. This covers 44 states total. The chain also has a location finder if you're not sure where the nearest Cracker Barrel location is.
As for operating hours, hours can vary based on each individual location. As such, it's usually better to call your nearest Cracker Barrel to confirm operating hours. You can also check for hours based on your location by using the company's location finder.
Last but not least, not every Cracker Barrel will have the exact same menu. Items and prices can vary based on location. While every Cracker Barrel location does serve breakfast all-day, the exact prices and items available can vary. This mostly applies to hidden gem meal items, like pancake tacos; when in doubt, ask your local Cracker Barrel staff for more information.