Is Breakfast Served All Day At Cracker Barrel?

All-day breakfast is a popular and well loved concept but typically it's more common at fast food places rather than restaurants. While plenty of fast food chains serve all-day breakfast, the number of restaurants that serve breakfast is much lower. Beyond obvious choices, most of which are already breakfast restaurants anyways like IHOP, there aren't that many options.

Fortunately, Cracker Barrel manages to walk the line between serving all-day breakfast and not necessarily being a breakfast only restaurant. Cracker Barrel serves breakfast all day at all of its locations. The chain even does all-day breakfast catering too.

The only restrictions regarding all-day breakfast at Cracker Barrel is if there's a Cracker Barrel near you. Some states don't have Cracker Barrel restaurants at all. Not every Cracker Barrel will have the same operating hours, so it's important to double check the times for the Cracker Barrel closest to you.