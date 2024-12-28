The History Behind Cracker Barrel's Iconic Gift Shop

If you need some respite from road travel, a hearty meal, and a few souvenirs, everyone knows the one place that'll provide all that and more: Cracker Barrel. With its long front porch lined with rockers perfect for lounging in, the restaurant and gift shop chain is like a beacon along the United States' highways. All of the more than 600 national Cracker Barrel locations signal a rest stop for weary road trippers.

While the flapjacks and fried chicken are undeniably delicious and are sure to scratch that comfort food itch, let's be honest. Browsing the Old Country Store is the best part of any trip to Cracker Barrel. You have to take a quick jog through it to get to the dining room, but passing by the jam-packed displays will provide you with plenty of ideas for goodies to snag after your meal on your way out. Whether you're grabbing a couple hard candy sticks to snack on or a rocking chair for your own front porch, there's plenty to buy in the iconic gift shop, and it's got an interesting backstory too.