How To Make The Most Out Of A Cracker Barrel Breakfast For 2
No matter the time of day, you can always get breakfast at Cracker Barrel; Chowhound even ranked our favorite breakfast items. If you're interested in getting the most bang for your buck out of a trip, then get creative with the way you order: Instead of ordering two standard breakfast dishes, incorporate add-ons to one order to ultimately result in a good amount of food for less money.
An easy way to get close to a two-for-one breakfast is to customize Cracker Barrel's Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast special. The price varies by location, but you get two eggs, biscuits and gravy, your choice of meat, and one side. If you choose the "sampling" meat option, you get three pieces of meat — bacon, sausage, and country or sugar ham — for no extra charge. Choose a hearty side, such as hash browns or grits, each of which is also no extra charge. Finally, add a third egg to the meal, which is an extra charge but creates a much more filling meal. Between the fixed price and the additional egg, the meal totals to around $13 for enough food to split between two people, or under $7 per person. It might even cost less depending on where you order.
Other ways to make the most of Cracker Barrel breakfast
If you're looking for an extra-filling meal that still costs less than two separate dishes, try ordering the Country Boy Breakfast and adding pancakes to it. The original dish comes with three eggs, two sides, your choice of sirloin steak tips or a thick piece of ham, plus biscuits and gravy. For $2.49, you can upgrade one side to two buttermilk pancakes, then choose another filling side, such as hash brown casserole, at no extra charge. The total brings this dish to just under $18 — maybe less based on your location — but comes with more food than you'd get with any other $9 entrée. This is the best option if you're hungry but don't want to pay for two larger meals.
Finally, you can keep costs low by just splitting an inexpensive meal and adding a side order. You could go with the French toast, but it's one of the dishes we recommend avoiding. The Biscuit Breakfast comes with two small biscuit sandwiches and a complimentary side for under $8; if you add another hearty side to it, such as the buttermilk pancakes, you then have two sandwiches, two pancakes, and a side to split for around $6.50 per person.