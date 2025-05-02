How To Make The Most Out Of A Cracker Barrel Breakfast For 2

No matter the time of day, you can always get breakfast at Cracker Barrel; Chowhound even ranked our favorite breakfast items. If you're interested in getting the most bang for your buck out of a trip, then get creative with the way you order: Instead of ordering two standard breakfast dishes, incorporate add-ons to one order to ultimately result in a good amount of food for less money.

An easy way to get close to a two-for-one breakfast is to customize Cracker Barrel's Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast special. The price varies by location, but you get two eggs, biscuits and gravy, your choice of meat, and one side. If you choose the "sampling" meat option, you get three pieces of meat — bacon, sausage, and country or sugar ham — for no extra charge. Choose a hearty side, such as hash browns or grits, each of which is also no extra charge. Finally, add a third egg to the meal, which is an extra charge but creates a much more filling meal. Between the fixed price and the additional egg, the meal totals to around $13 for enough food to split between two people, or under $7 per person. It might even cost less depending on where you order.