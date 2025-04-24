When To Visit Cracker Barrel For The Best Dinner Deals

The original Cracker Barrel opened close to 60 years ago, and it's been coming up with enticing new offerings ever since. If you're looking for a more modest portion and don't want to spend the extra money on a full-sized dish, then the Early Dinner Deals are definitely a good choice. However, if you're not opposed to leftovers, they might not be as good of a deal as they seem. For example, the regular menu order of the Chicken n' Dumplins is a larger portion with two sides for only $1 more than the Early Dinner Deal option. Since sides cost more than $3, it actually might be a better deal to just order a standard portion then take the rest home and potentially get two meals out of it.

Cracker Barrel also offers family-style meals that start at just over $40. The Chicken n' Dumplins family meal comes with your choice of two sides and costs just over $8 per person for a family of five, making it the cheapest of any Chicken n' Dumplins meal option. As long as the whole family can agree on what they're in the mood for, these family-sized portions might actually be the better deal. You can also enjoy one of Cracker Barrel's $5 Take Home Meal deals, as long as you don't mind ordering a full-priced entrée to go with it.