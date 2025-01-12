11 Costco Appetizers, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're serving multiple apps, adding a little bit of whimsy can make things extra memorable. When we want to add something to appeal to guests' sense of fun, we turn to the Foster Farms mini corn dogs. They're a bit heavy on the cornmeal breading, which can get a little messy if you try to take small bites — we recommend just chomping down on each little corn dog in one bite.

This is a crowd pleaser for younger guests as well. Planning a party with food that will appeal to all ages can be tricky, but that's where a varied condiment bar can save the day. We like to put out a selection of gourmet ketchup, mustard, and other condiments to elevate this app for the adults. Kids like plain ketchup with a side of corn dogs on their plates. Either way, it's one tray to prepare and everyone is happy.

A bag with 84 mini corn dogs is less than $15, leaving plenty of room for extras in your party budget. The top is resealable, but we've found that we go through an entire bag pretty quickly, whether it's serving them as an appetizer or making a quick snack for just our family. The taste and convenience gets top marks from us, but because they're on the more messy side, this is an app that we tend to keep for the most casual get-togethers.