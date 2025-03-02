Ina Garten's Secret Ingredient For Flavor-Packed Meatballs

Meatballs may be most commonly associated with spaghetti, but there are plenty of other ways to enjoy this homey dish. You could stack them on a meatball sub, or toss them into Italian wedding soup (which has a different origin than you may think). However you enjoy meatballs, make sure to elevate the experience by using a secret salty ingredient. For next-level meatballs that will shine in any dish you add them to, make them with a bit of prosciutto.

This tip comes courtesy of the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten. She uses ground turkey for her meatball recipe, but you can use pork, chicken, or beef instead. You don't need a lot of prosciutto to transform the recipe, just enough to be evenly dispersed throughout the rest of the ground meat. If you have two and a half pounds of ground meat, for example, four ounces of prosciutto should be plenty to make a difference. To incorporate the prosciutto, simply mix it in with the rest of the ingredients before forming the meatballs, and continue the recipe as normal. If you want to further improve your dish, be sure to avoid this common mistake so you don't ruin your meatballs.