Why Sumac Belongs In Your Next Fruit Salad

Browse the spices at a well-stocked store or market, and the selection can feel overwhelming. It's easy to purchase what's necessary for a recipe, but discovering new spice uses feels much tricker. For an easy-to-use and overlooked spice for your next fruit salad, turn to sumac.

Popular in Middle Eastern cooking, the spice is made from dried and ground sumac berries and packs a rich tangy, fruity, and slightly sweet flavor that's reminiscent of citrus. It's frequently used in conjunction with other spices, such as in Za'atar mix. However, it can also shine on its own, especially atop fruit salad. Whether it's on apples, citrus, stone fruit, or berries, sumac will meld with them and imbue its complexity. And, best of all, the spice lends brightness without adding liquid. As a result, there's no need to worry about sogginess. So, grab a container and sprinkle on the spice — you'll see why sumac belongs in both your fruit salad and pantry.