Why Sumac Belongs In Your Next Fruit Salad
Browse the spices at a well-stocked store or market, and the selection can feel overwhelming. It's easy to purchase what's necessary for a recipe, but discovering new spice uses feels much tricker. For an easy-to-use and overlooked spice for your next fruit salad, turn to sumac.
Popular in Middle Eastern cooking, the spice is made from dried and ground sumac berries and packs a rich tangy, fruity, and slightly sweet flavor that's reminiscent of citrus. It's frequently used in conjunction with other spices, such as in Za'atar mix. However, it can also shine on its own, especially atop fruit salad. Whether it's on apples, citrus, stone fruit, or berries, sumac will meld with them and imbue its complexity. And, best of all, the spice lends brightness without adding liquid. As a result, there's no need to worry about sogginess. So, grab a container and sprinkle on the spice — you'll see why sumac belongs in both your fruit salad and pantry.
Add sumac to fruit salad for a tangy, earthy flavor boost
Sumac's flavor readily combines with many different types of fruit. Think of its applications like adding on fresh lemon juice but with a spice-like richness. Sumac pairs especially well with stone fruit, berries, citrus, and crispy ingredients like apple and turnips. Whether you chopped up some jícama or just got a batch of fresh peaches, sumac will elevate the ingredients with a sour twist. While sumac won't stop banana slices from browning like lemon juice, it will lend a beautiful, deep-red color to a dish.
Not to mention, sumac has the power to bridge savory and sweet spheres, helping meld herbs, nuts, and the like into a harmonious whole. Perhaps you're integrating some mint for freshness or basil for pungency; the spice won't interfere. The flavor works equally well mixed with sugar or a small dash of chile powder for a kick. Just remember to avoid the worst fruits to use when making fruit salad – if your initial chopped mix isn't delicious, the spice won't fix it.