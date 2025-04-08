The Truly Ancient Origins Of Cheese Curds

A few necessary steps had to take place in human culture for the birth of cheese curds to happen, according to "Cheese and Culture: A History of Cheese and Its Place in Western Civilization" by Paul Kindstedt. First was the domestication of livestock and more importantly, selective breeding to produce dedicated dairy animals. The second was the creation of pottery, in which to store the milk. It all came together by around 7,000 B.C., in the area of the Ancient Near East known as the Fertile Crescent, which encompasses modern-day Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, Egypt, southern Iraq, and parts of Turkey and Iran. It's likely naturally occurring bacteria and the area's hot climate helped ferment the milk, which when stirred would have separated into curds and whey. Once the whey was drained off, the curds could be consumed.

Another theory on the birth of cheese curds concerns milk stored in vessels made from ruminant stomachs, which contain rennet, an enzyme still used in cheesemaking, that would have coagulated the milk, creating curds and whey. These wouldn't have been the squeaky cheese curds beloved by Midwesterners, but rather something closer to small curd cottage cheese without the added cream, and while some sources suggest it would have been made with sheep milk, others state that it could have been from goats or cows as well. From the Fertile Crescent, cheese making spread across Europe, in part thanks to the Roman Empire, and then eventually the world.