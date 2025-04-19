Milkshake Fans Will Go Nuts For This Creamy Mexican Cocktail

If you enjoy decadent milkshakes, there is one culturally rich cocktail you need to try. Born in Veracruz, Mexico, torito cocktails, or torito de cacahuate, include everything you love about delicious milkshakes with the addition of a few unexpected ingredients.

While it may be common to upgrade your ice cream to make thick and creamy milkshakes, torito is made with a distinct blend of shelf-stable products. A succinct blend of evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and ice make up the base of this regional delight, followed by creamy peanut butter, vanilla, and rum.

Torito is a cocktail with a fascinating origin story. The birth of torito happened in the early 19th century when sugar cane workers in Veracruz, Mexico needed a cooling beverage to give them extra energy to finish their long work days outdoors. Over the years, this traditional drink transformed into a regional-inspired cocktail passed between families and friends.

To make your own torito at home, simply combine equal amounts of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and peanut butter in a blender. For a more pronounced peanut flavor, include a handful of toasted peanuts to your blender before mixing. From here, add a small amount of rum, vanilla, and ice. Instead of rum, you can also use aguardiente, which is a distilled Latin American spirit made from sugar cane. Blend the combined mixture until smooth, serve over extra ice, and enjoy.