Don't Throw Away That Almost-Empty Peanut Butter Jar — Do This Instead
Whether crunchy or smooth, peanut butter has been a pantry staple ever since American physician Dr. John Harvey Kellogg (yes, the same Kellogg behind the cereal empire) first came up with it in 1895. He first marketed it as a nutrient-rich spread for the elderly, but it took a couple of decades for peanut butter to catch on after The Boston Cooking School Magazine introduced what would become the US' most favorite duo – the peanut butter and jelly sandwich in 1901.
Since then, this beloved delight — devoured by nearly 300 million Americans each year, according to Statista — has made its way into many dishes, from cookie recipes to waffles and pancakes, and even extraordinary fish pairings (just spread peanut butter on your baked salmon and thank us later). However, if you've ever found yourself dealing with a nearly empty peanut butter jar, you must surely be aware of how annoying it is to try and scrape those stubborn last bits clinging to the sides.
While throwing the jar in the trash and heading to the nearest supermarket to grab a new one — assuming you know the peanut butter brands you should buy and the ones you should avoid – might seem like the easiest solution, there's absolutely no need to waste perfectly good peanut butter, especially when you can transform it into a peanut butter-flavored espresso, or a creamy hot chocolate, with literally zero effort. So, how do you actually turn those leftovers into liquid gold?
The peanut butter twist you didn't know you needed
If you're the kind of person who can't start the day without a caffeine fix, then why not get a bit adventurous and change your usual morning routine by using the leftover peanut butter? It's really not rocket science, but it does take a bit of shaking to get the perfect result. To make it happen, simply pour a hot shot of espresso straight into that nearly empty peanut butter jar, screw the lid on tight, and give it a good shake to get every last bit of peanut butter clinging to the sides. Once that's done, take the lid off, add some milk, and you're only a few extras away from making an easy at-home pumpkin spice latte with a nutty twist.
However, if coffee is not your thing, you could always use the same method to make a super rich and delicious hot chocolate instead. Start by warming up about 8 ounces of milk, but keep in mind not to let it get to a boiling point to avoid ruining the hot chocolate's texture and ending up with a burnt-tasting beverage. When done, simply pour it into the jar – after you've previously added some cocoa powder and sugar inside — seal it up and shake it for about a minute. When you notice the hot chocolate has become nice and thick, that's your cue to pour it into your favorite mug and take a big, satisfying sip.