Don't Throw Away That Almost-Empty Peanut Butter Jar — Do This Instead

Whether crunchy or smooth, peanut butter has been a pantry staple ever since American physician Dr. John Harvey Kellogg (yes, the same Kellogg behind the cereal empire) first came up with it in 1895. He first marketed it as a nutrient-rich spread for the elderly, but it took a couple of decades for peanut butter to catch on after The Boston Cooking School Magazine introduced what would become the US' most favorite duo – the peanut butter and jelly sandwich in 1901.

Since then, this beloved delight — devoured by nearly 300 million Americans each year, according to Statista — has made its way into many dishes, from cookie recipes to waffles and pancakes, and even extraordinary fish pairings (just spread peanut butter on your baked salmon and thank us later). However, if you've ever found yourself dealing with a nearly empty peanut butter jar, you must surely be aware of how annoying it is to try and scrape those stubborn last bits clinging to the sides.

While throwing the jar in the trash and heading to the nearest supermarket to grab a new one — assuming you know the peanut butter brands you should buy and the ones you should avoid – might seem like the easiest solution, there's absolutely no need to waste perfectly good peanut butter, especially when you can transform it into a peanut butter-flavored espresso, or a creamy hot chocolate, with literally zero effort. So, how do you actually turn those leftovers into liquid gold?