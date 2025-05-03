Make Breakfast Biscuits High Protein And Irresistibly Fluffy With One Secret Ingredient

Protein is the macronutrient everyone is rooting for these days and it's easy to see why. It helps to build lean muscle mass, aids in weight management by increasing satiety, and is encouraged by popular trends emphasizing a low-carb way of eating like Atkins and keto. Home cooks who are seeking ways to incorporate more protein into their meals should substitute buttermilk with Greek yogurt for irresistibly fluffy biscuits with more than double the amount of protein.

The reason why buttermilk is important in making Southern-style biscuits is because when buttermilk mixes with baking soda or powder, its natural acid kicks off a fizzy reaction that releases carbon dioxide. Those little bubbles get trapped in the dough, making your biscuits puff up and turn out super light and fluffy. That acidity in buttermilk is also present in the best, high-protein Greek yogurt, but also contains more than twice as much protein.