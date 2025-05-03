Make Breakfast Biscuits High Protein And Irresistibly Fluffy With One Secret Ingredient
Protein is the macronutrient everyone is rooting for these days and it's easy to see why. It helps to build lean muscle mass, aids in weight management by increasing satiety, and is encouraged by popular trends emphasizing a low-carb way of eating like Atkins and keto. Home cooks who are seeking ways to incorporate more protein into their meals should substitute buttermilk with Greek yogurt for irresistibly fluffy biscuits with more than double the amount of protein.
The reason why buttermilk is important in making Southern-style biscuits is because when buttermilk mixes with baking soda or powder, its natural acid kicks off a fizzy reaction that releases carbon dioxide. Those little bubbles get trapped in the dough, making your biscuits puff up and turn out super light and fluffy. That acidity in buttermilk is also present in the best, high-protein Greek yogurt, but also contains more than twice as much protein.
Using Greek yogurt
Substituting buttermilk with Greek yogurt in your favorite Southern-style biscuit recipe is easy, needing only a slight adjustment. Since Greek yogurt is a lot thicker in consistency than buttermilk, you'll need to thin it out with a little milk or water.
Once you get the hang of using Greek yogurt in your Saturday morning biscuits, you'll find the high protein substitute works well in all kinds of recipes, like making pizza dough with self-rising flour, adding it to your favorite banana bread, using it to create the moistest cakes, whipping it with honey to serve over fresh fruit, creating fun breakfast parfait popsicles, or using it to marinate chicken for a creamy tikka masala.