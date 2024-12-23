Why You Should Be Adding Yogurt To Your Cakes

Like adding buttermilk or sour cream, incorporating yogurt into your homemade cake recipe ups its fat content and cream factor, making for a decedent bite. It's also an ingredient you're likely to have in the fridge already, but if the yogurt you keep in stock is flavored or overly sweetened, avoid baking with it. Instead, Dreiling opts for a plain full-fat yogurt.

"The fat content contributes to richness and a moist crumb, so avoid fat-free varieties, which can lead to drier results," she says. "Also, steer clear of yogurts with added thickeners, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, as they can interfere with the cake's texture and flavor." Baking is a delicate science, so it's important that the yogurt you use does not contain ingredients that will throw off the recipe's chemistry.

Many of the best high-protein yogurts at the grocery store are Greek yogurts, which are strained to remove whey, resulting in a thicker, tangier product. According to Dreiling, Greek yogurt is prized for its creamy consistency, but you may need to adjust the amount of liquid present in the recipe to compensate for this richness.

If you love the extra flavor and moisture that yogurt adds to your cakes, there are a number of ways to incorporate it in other classic dishes, as well. Turn Greek yogurt into homemade pizza dough with the help of self-rising flour, or use it to upgrade your mac and cheese with maximum creaminess. Keep a pint of this fermented staple on hand as the ultimate kitchen hack.