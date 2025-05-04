Beer Isn't The Only Boozy Beverage You Should Be Pairing With Pizza

Pizza and beer: the combo that's just as fitting on game day as it is on date night, as it is at a formal social gathering. The two really seem to be made for each other, with beer's refreshing maltiness combining with your pizza's myriad flavors. In fact, in a fitting turn, you can even use beer to help you make pizza. But before you reactively order a beer with your pizza next time you're out, it's worth remembering that beer isn't the only alcoholic beverage you can pair with pizza. In fact, it might not even be the best choice.

To consider the idea of what other boozy drinks to pair with pizza, Chowhound reached out to an expert in the field. Nicole Bean is the owner and operator of the family-run Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana in Houston, Texas. When asked about what she would recommend as a pairing for pizza, her answer immediately went to another staple beloved by Italy, wine. "Wine and pizza are a match made in heaven," she said, noting that "you can drink any kind of wine with pizza" with the caveat that "depending on what toppings you have, the wine will vary." There are a few different factors to consider when pairing wine with pizza, but ultimately, these two old world classics are fast friends at the dinner table.