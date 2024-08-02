These Are The Sweetest And Driest Red Wines You Can Drink

Enter a wine shop or explore the selection at a large grocery store and the red vino varieties can feel endless. With thousands of grape types used, knowing the difference between styles like Cabernet franc and Cabernet sauvignon is just the tip of the iceberg. In addition to varietals, there are the distinct ways grapes from different locations taste, as well as winemaker-constructed blends to consider. (Many of which are often the best red wines available under $30.)

So needless to say, red wine can take on a broad range of flavors, traditionally offering a mix of acid, dryness, fruit flavors, and perhaps some spicy or earthy notes. So it begs a fascinating question — among the many options, what are the most extreme-tasting bottles? After all, there is bound to be a wine out there with the most dryness, and conversely, the greatest amount of sweetness.

As it so often goes with such complex beverages, there's no direct answer, but rather a few candidates to consider. And the wine industry's residual sugar scale is an excellent starting point. This measurement notes the amount of sugar per liter in a bottle after fermentation is complete. So examining the highs and lows of this scale — fortified wines on the sweet end and Nebbiolos on the dry — is a good initial guess, but there's also lots more to unpack.

