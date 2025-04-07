Out Of Yeast? You Can Use Beer To Make Pizza Dough Instead

The pantry panic always hits at the worst time, doesn't it? You've promised everyone a homemade pizza for dinner, you've prepped the toppings, the oven is hot (you're a pro, so you already know to use the broiler), and then you realize there's no yeast in the house. But, before you reach for the takeout menu, have a look inside your fridge. The bottles of beer in there might just save your dinner plans.

As it turns out, beer contains active yeasts that can work as a substitute for baker's yeast in pizza dough. The science is simple: the fermentation process required to make beer leaves behind live yeast cells that continue to do their thing long after it's been bottled, and this is the same yeast that makes dough rise. While commercial beers vary in yeast content, they all should provide enough to create a decent pizza crust with many cooks claiming it actually yields a better, fluffier result. But there's more. Beyond stepping in as a yeast substitute, beer could also add a whole new flavor complexity to your dough. The malt is a source of sweet sugar, while the hops are the key ingredient that make beer bitter – together they work really well to balance each other out.