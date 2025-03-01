Why Fast Food Restaurant Chains Stopped Promoting Toys To Kids

One surefire way fast food brands can get customers in the door is by marketing flashy toys. While these limited-edition action figures and pocket games are fun, have you noticed that they haven't been promoted as much recently? You're not wrong — fast food chain restaurants have stopped pushing toys so heavily in their marketing.

The main factor was that children were requesting stops at fast food establishments too frequently. Over time, this promoted an unhealthy lifestyle. Along with all of those unhealthy and bad ingredients in fast food, the association of fast food restaurants with toys created harmful habits in youth, so regulations began to spring up. Some brands, like McDonald's and the Interactive Advertising Bureau, formed a self-regulatory program called the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative in 2006. This organization seeks to encourage advertising for healthier lifestyle choices and create more guidelines for marketing aimed at children. Since this association started, according to Healthy Food America, studies have shown children have viewed less junk food marketing.

Many other attempts were made to widen these restrictions. Congress attempted to pass legislation to create voluntary requirements for the food industry to limit harmful advertising to children. One requirement was for meals sold with toys to meet a minimum set of nutritional standards. These requirements never came to fruition in the U.S. due to industry lobbying. Still, other countries such as Chile and Taiwan banned the food industry from using toys to market fast food. These restrictions proved to limit children's exposure to fast food.