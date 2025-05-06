11 Spots In Nashville For The Best Happy Hour Cocktails
Much like its tantalizing gastronomy and robust coffee culture, Nashville has once again pulled out all the stops when it comes to libations. And as the cocktail scene in Music City continues to evolve, more and more joints are stealing the hearts of local and visiting patrons alike. More than a few incredible bars and restaurants actually boast delightful happy hour specials, specific deals, and one-of-a-kind events — as a result, sipping on world-class stiff drinks and one-of-a-kind crafted spirits for less is easy to do here.
Whether you are looking for discounted mixed drinks, a charming spot to unwind after work, or a place to socialize that promises budget-friendly bites and yummy adult beverages, one thing is certain — Music City has got you covered. From bustling neighborhood watering holes to chic cocktail lounges, tucked-away scandalous speakeasies, and more, no matter your preference, there is bound to be a happy hour for you. In fact, starting in the early afternoon most days, you can decompress or enjoy some good old-fashioned day drinking at these 11 must-visit spots in Nashville, which just so happen to have the best happy hour cocktails around.
Sidebar at Bode
Besides having incredible cocktails in general, Sidebar at Bode in Nashville is one of the top spots for happy hour drinks due to its convenient location off Main Street, experimental libations menu, and overall enticing ambiance. With a lavish yet intimate vibe, patrons can come to Sidebar — a commonplace car park that was transformed into a lively parlor — for craft "curiosities and classics" and refreshing mixed drinks, including the famed Boilermakers (Tenn. Whiskey, mezcal, rose tequila, Mexican lager gin and Prosecco) and the Gin Rickey (Broker's gin, simple syrup, and fresh lime).
There is also a daily cocktail creation inspired by Music City, plus a rather extensive locally sourced Brews, Pours, and Snacks menu. The standard hour of happiness here, known as the social hour, happens every Thursday through Saturday. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., patrons can pop in for a unique drinking experience and some tried-and-true bar bites such as Nashville Hot Chex-Mix, marinated olives, and more. Foodies can also appreciate the special events that Sidebar hosts on occasion, like Ramen Nights. And what's a good happy hour drink without a little live entertainment — on Fridays and Saturdays around 6 p.m., Sidebar has musical performances for a truly all-around superb experience.
bode.co/downtown-nashville-hotel/sidebar
401 President Ronald Reagan Way
Nashville, TN 37201
(844) 431-2633
Le Loup
Yet another amazing joint in Music City for top-notch cocktails and relaxation is Le Loup. Here, mixed drink lovers will find an upscale and an inviting nautical-themed bar that offers deliciously inventive libations with fresh, and savory seafood pairings. Located in Germantown, atop The Optimist restaurant, this lounge does not disappoint in its crafted cocktails, especially during its lovely happy hour, which generally runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday.
Popular sips at Le Loup include the Murmur of the Heart (made with hopped vodka, everyone's favorite liqueur Aperol, grapefruit, club soda, lime, and citrus salt) and the Calcutta (which combines rye whiskey, rosé wine, ginger, turmeric honey, and lemon). Le Loup also offers a slew of world-class martinis and several remarkable cocktails under the "Forgotten Classics" and "Tributes" sections of their spirits menu. If you prefer to keep it simple, however, this cocktail spot has a lovely selection of local beers, wines, and other liquors available. To top it all off, thirsty patrons can snack on all kinds of seafood, from oysters, prawns, and crab cakes to tartare, caviar, and smoked fish dip. For sweet accompaniments, beignets and banana fosters broiled table-side also pair nicely with these imaginative drinks and dazzling craft cocktails.
1400 Adams Street
Nashville, TN 37208
(615) 709-3180
The Mockingbird
Situated in the city's Gulch District, the Mockingbird is one more must-visit happy hour joint that offers dreamy discounted mixed drinks and tasty small plates. Every Wednesday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Mockingbird offers a wonderful happy hour selection, which also includes $6 margaritas, "Dealer's Choice" drinks, and deals on snacks. In fact, notable bites at the Mockingbird include their divine mac and cheese, crisp tater tots, and flavorful Brussels sprouts.
With different cocktails on special, such as a mezcal old fashioned and the Jen and Juice (made with Val's botanical gin, yellow chartreuse, and strawberry Pinot noir jam), patrons can take a load off and enjoy the relaxed vibe here without breaking the bank. There are also $5 beers of the day, $5 house champagne, and adult milkshakes. And if you need another reason to come check out the Mockingbird's first-rate happy hour, then the outdoor patio spaces should be high on your list. This establishment has two patios — a covered and open-air — making the Mockingbird a delightful option for basking in the sun (partially or fully) as you sip on refreshing cocktails and indulge in wonderful house-made creations.
121 12th Ave North
Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 741-9900
Saint Anejo
Patrons searching for budget-friendly drinks paired with fantastic Mexican cuisine needn't look any further than Saint Anejo. This enjoyable spot in the city is a lively Mexican restaurant and tequila bar that delights all your senses. And when it comes to happy hour and cocktail specials, Saint Anejo has something happening practically every day of the week. For instance, Monday's happy hour lasts all day with $9 mixed drinks, spritzers, sangrias, beers, margaritas, and more. Tuesday through Friday, happy hour is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and once again offers a variety of innovative libations for under $10.
But that's not all — on Saturdays and Sundays, there is a brunch happy hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with special deals on select cocktails. Overall, Saint Anejo knows how to make some quality sips, and with lunch, dinner, brunch, and tequila libations menus, you have a wealth of options here. They include a few signature cocktails like the Pink Paloma (made with blanco tequila, lime, grapefruit, hibiscus, and Topo Chico) and the Mezcal Mule (which has Xicaru mezcal, agave, lime juice, cucumber, and ginger beer).
1120 McGavock Street
Nashville, TN 37203
(629) 260-5900
Etc.
Etc. is another attractive watering hole in Music City with a great happy hour and some of the strongest cocktails worth ordering. Every Monday through Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Etc. offers $9 house cocktails, $7 wines, $5 draft beers, plus other libations, including the Mad World (which is made with Evan Willams Bourbon, El Dorado Rum, Montenegro, and Insólito añejo tequila). A few other notable sips at Etc. include the Ode to Gaia (a refreshing choice with Southern Collective Vodka, Aperol, tonic, Combier, plus a mixture of Fonseca chip dry and tawny ports) and the Maple Bacon Smoked Old Fashioned (a premium whiskey blended with cinnamon maple syrup, candied bacon, and black walnut bitters, all with a nice smoke infusion).
Here, happy hour-goers will find a relaxed atmosphere, stylish décor, plus skilled mixologists and chefs at the helm. In addition to being a stellar cocktail bar in one of the most famous areas of downtown Nashville, Etc. has ample five-star food options, ranging from upscale bar snacks, lite fare, and savory selections for lunch to hearty mains and desserts. During happy hour, the discounts apply mainly to the drinks, but in case you get hungry, there is plenty to eat at Etc. as well.
3790 Bedford Avenue
Nashville, TN 37215
(615) 988-0332
Martha My Dear
Craft cocktail lovers in Nashville can also stop by Martha My Dear for a nice little happy hour. In fact, this drinking establishment has a daily hour of happiness that goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Here, you can relish in $10 feature cocktails as well as $1 off beers and $2 off wines. A trendy little spot, Martha My Dear also has "a pour of the week" for those who are looking to try something new. Known for its overall warmth, playful, and speakeasy-like vibes, Martha My Dear is a true ode to The Beatles song it was named after.
Besides being an all-around pleasure with a chill ambiance, music-related history, and pool table, this best cocktail happy hour spot has other deals on drinks, such as Two-for-One Tuesdays. Plus, a bonus here is that Martha My Dear also hosts special pop-up events that highlight local eats, brewers, and other high-quality libations. Martha My Dear is truly a hidden gem, located in the East Nashville neighborhood, and a definite must-try drink here is the Dodo Bird (made with bourbon, caffe Lolita, fernet-branca, lemon, mole bitters, and pineapple). Of course, this is also a great joint to order a traditional Tennessee Mule if you have been craving one.
2503 Gallatin Avenue
Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 964-7277
Hearts (12 South)
Hearts (12 South) in Nashville also offers patrons a lovely happy hour. Every day, starting at 2 p.m. to close, Hearts has $35 spritz pitcher deals — here, the Como Spritz, which has Cynar, Canva, passionfruit, and lemon, comes highly recommended and is available by the glass or pitcher. During this joint's hours of happiness, you can also order half-off bottles of wines and an $8 beer and shot combo (a Narragansett and a shot of whiskey) that is undoubtedly hard to say no to. At this no-frills cocktail spot, the overall atmosphere is very much Australian-inspired, so if that piques your interest, you should absolutely check out this Melbourne-style bar and café.
Unsurprisingly, this specific gem is situated in the popular 12 South neighborhood and offers a lovely view of this iconic district for patrons who choose to grab a table inside or outdoors. However, there is also a second Hearts location in East Nashville on Gallatin Avenue that offers the same food menus and great happy hour drinks. So, patrons can enjoy libations such as the Sick As Espresso Martini (a blend of vodka, vanilla, espresso, and créme de banana), local beers, a handful of virgin cocktails, Aussie premier wines, quality coffee drinks, and more at either spot. Hearts' food menu includes breakfast, brunch, lunch, baked goods, smoothies, and more.
2701 12th Ave S Suite B
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 649-8065
Bar Sovereign
Whether you like an off-the-beaten-path gastropub or a less complicated hangout with rustic vibes, Bar Sovereign can absolutely accommodate you. Happy hour seekers will be delighted by this joint's speakeasy-like ambiance and stellar adult beverages. Known for its specialty cocktails and as a top spot for mingling for singles, patrons can easily make some new friends here during their happy hour, which typically happens Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
With famed seasonal drinks like the Angel of Hirsch (which is a strong mixture of Angel's Envy, Jägermeister, honey, Angostura amaro, and lemon), Bar Sovereign's bartenders and mixologists are more than versed in the ways of innovative and ever-changing cocktails. Besides limited-edition sips, Bar Sovereign also offers local beers, sake, wine, tequila, and many other delicious spirits. And there is a nice alternating food menu as well. So, if you want to pull up a seat by the fireplace and admire the thought-provoking wall art as you sample unique mixed drinks for roughly $25 a person, then this is one of the best places in Music City to do just that.
514 5th Ave North
Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 244-3174
PROOF
Happy hour cocktail enthusiasts can also appreciate PROOF and its remarkable Agave Hour. This distinctive libation lounge with a live DJ calls the 13th floor of the W Nashville hotel home, offering a stunning bird's eye view of the downtown area and an inviting drinking experience. As patrons marvel at the skyline, they can let loose in this trendy spot during its weekday happy hour from 4 pm to 6 pm (Monday through Thursday) and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. You can easily partake in $8 agave shots and $10 select cocktails at PROOF for a lively and affordable time.
Patrons can peruse the bespoke cocktail and libation menus for something for the group as well, like the White Peach Sangria or the Granita Rita, which easily serves four to six people. Other popular drinks that are a part of the happy hour special include the No Strings Attached (made with Gran Centenario Reposado, Aperol, Matchbook Flamingo Riviera Liqueur, and lime) and the PROOF Water (jalapeño and lime mixed with cucumber-infused tequila). If you get a little peckish, there is no need to panic, there are truffle fries, margarita flatbread, or chips and guac from the $10 food menu during Agave Hour.
300 12th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 379-9000
Old Glory
Every day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Old Glory offers a happy hour with select libations and wine by the glass for $10. Located in Edgehill Village, this underground bar is a feast for the eyes that continues to dazzle patrons from near and far. Here, skilled mixologists serve up craft cocktails that are bold, bright, and tasty. Of course, one cannot talk about Old Glory without highlighting its historical setting in an old boiler room that incorporates artifacts from the 1920s into the décor.
From cocktails of the week, a comprehensive spirits menu, and beer to wine, non-alcoholic sips, and unforgettable snacks, Old Glory has it all and then some. That said, notable drinks or rather "OG Cocktails" that patrons adore at Old Glory include the Emily Says (made with gin, grapefruit, sparkling wine, egg whites, lemon, and jasmine) and the Sincerely Yours (which takes dry vermouth, gin, artichoke, lemon, Fino Sherry, and parsley oil to new heights). The best part is that you can pair any of these originative sips with a charcuterie board or a pickle plate for a flavorful happy hour and spectacular night.
1200 Villa Place
Suite 103
Nashville, TN 37212
The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club
Last but definitely not least, The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club has one incredible happy hour you shouldn't miss. Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., this rave-worthy spot has happy hour cocktails, deals on beers, food, and discounted draft wine. Situated in East Nashville, The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club is charming and known for its wildly inventive libations.
With Canal City Sours (the perfect mixture of amaretto, Fox and Whistlepig Piggyback Rye, grapefruit, lemon stock, and egg whites) and the Pog Margarita (a combination of Patron Silver, orange, white rum, passionfruit, guava, and habanero) among some of the amazing sip-able creations here, patrons are in for a real treat. There is also a nice mocktail selection and a handful of low-cost bar apps. And thanks to the masterful bartenders, mindful staff, and posh vibes at The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, you might be worried about the bill when you shouldn't. This joint is reasonably priced and is by far one of the finest spots in Nashville for the best happy hour cocktails.
2905B Gallatin Pike
Nashville, TN 37216
Methodology
Most of the adult beverages in Nashville are revered thanks to their use of local ingredients, incorporation of Tennessee whiskey, skilled mixologists, and willingness to embrace a modern and classic take on the wonderful world of spirits. With keen insight from locals, bartenders, and libation enthusiasts, this helpful guide for this city's best happy hour cocktails was compiled. By searching for special events, popular deals, signature drinks, rave reviews, and different kinds of venues, we were able to narrow down the wealth of happy hour options in Music City to these select few joints — all of which know how to put their own enticing spin on affordable sips.