The 12 Strongest Cocktails You Can Order

With an ABV (alcohol by volume) content of between 40% to 50%, or even higher, whiskey is a boozy choice for a bar drink. But that's just on its own, enjoyed straight or on the rocks. Imagine a cocktail that mixes four different kinds of whiskey together, creating a warming but intoxicating combination. That's the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

This whiskey-centric cocktail gets its name courtesy of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse figures in the Bible, who are omens of disaster, pestilence, and death and represent the coming of the "end times." Considering the hangover that may await if you have too many of these, it definitely can feel like the end times. The Four Horsemen consists of equal parts scotch, Irish whiskey, bourbon whiskey, and Tennessee whiskey, mixed together with ice and served neat. Most recipes call for the use of Jim Beam bourbon, Johnnie Walker scotch, Jack Daniels whiskey, and Jameson. Some recipes swap out the Jameson for Jose Cuervo tequila instead, and the drink can be served either as a cocktail or a shot. But the important thing is the proportions: equal parts of all four liquors.

Since the Four Horsemen is made up of equal parts whiskey — for the standard cocktail, most recipes call for a quarter ounce of each for a 2-ounce drink — on its own, it's actually not that strong. Most standard whiskey shots or pours measure out at 1.5 to 2 ounces. Therefore, best to stick to only a couple of these.