What's The Difference Between A Kentucky Mule And A Tennessee Mule?

Other than, perhaps, regional pride, common local food pairings, and implicit sports team affiliations, there is just one tiny but critical detail that sets a Kentucky mule apart from that of its neighbor to the south, Tennessee. Each more or less follows the standard mule recipe, which usually includes ginger beer, lime juice, and one, often location-specific, spirit. The world famous Moscow mule, for example, uses vodka. A Mexican mule uses tequila, and a London mule uses gin. Mules are also generally recognized by their iconic copper mugs, another quality the Kentucky and Tennessee takes have in common. So, if you've guessed where this is going, reward yourself with an extra mule "kick" tonight.

Although you certainly wouldn't notice at a glance, a Kentucky mule contains its liquid claim to fame, bourbon, while a Tennessee mule is made with its own intoxicating love song, Tennessee whiskey. Some preparations garnish the former with a sprig of mint, and the latter with a wedge of lime, but we have not seen this written into state law in either case. And taste alone won't likely differentiate the two drinks' deeper, unseen nuances in this cocktail case.