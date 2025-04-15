12 Absolute Best Coffee Shops In Nashville
Music City is often a place where dreams come true, and in order to get those creative juices flowing, a good cup of joe is never far at hand. Nashville is brimming with legendary cafes, coffee bars, and coffee houses — around 240 of them, actually. Plus, with an inviting coffee culture and a legendary music scene, this city is definitely worth a pit stop, even if you are just passing through. And for those simply on the hunt for their next caffeinated beverage, this town is no stranger to first-rate coffee spots — as it is home to a plethora of locally owned shops that offer quality coffee, teas, and espresso served by skilled baristas.
In addition to their great caffeinated creations, what makes these shops the best has everything to do with their "take a load off and stay awhile" vibes, unique atmospheres, yummy coffee accompaniments, ample seating, and, of course, available wi-fi. So, if you are looking for a memorable experience that will keep you burning the midnight oil or just a pleasant place to sip on some freshly brewed coffee, then you have some amazing options. In fact, here are the 12 absolute best coffee shops in Nashville that should be atop your must-visit list even if you are not working on your next song.
dose.
With multiple locations, dose. has made quite the name for itself since opening in 2009. Thanks to its own robust blends of coffee as well as a nice selection of both regional and national roasts, dose. is a lovely place to spend your morning or midday caffeinated "me" time. From the house coffee to espresso sidecars, the moka (espresso and chocolate with steamed milk), and add-on in-house syrups, you can enjoy a healthy dose of coffee here. Plus, this coffee shop has a breakfast and lunch-style menu, which includes egg and cheddar biscuits, pastries, sandwiches, and burgers (depending on the location).
This joint also serves up a variety of teas. Generally open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (West Nashville has different hours), at dose. you can meet up with friends, get some work done, or simply snack at your leisure. Both the West and East Nashville locations of dose. feature contemporary-style coffee shop seating and a welcoming industrial design. There is also a third coffee shop located in the Old Hickory neighborhood with the same delicious coffees and signature ambiance.
Multiple locations
8th and Roast
Yet another great coffee shop in Nashville with multiple convenient locations is none other than 8th and Roast. Known for its ethically sourced coffee, two friends with a dream of opening a restaurant took over this coffee shop when the opportunity became available. Over the years, 8th and Roast has blossomed while continuing to supply the city of Nashville with quality drip, pour-over, nitro, and cold brew coffees. Espresso drinks, teas, and seasonal beverages are also delicious options at this coffee shop. Plus, 8th and Roast offers a food menu with savory, sweet, and hand-held eats.
In the way of ambiance, patrons feel right at home in these modern brick-and-mortar establishments with an almost whimsical vibe (at the Midtown and Charlottes Ave. locations especially). With all three coffee shops open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, their signature baby blue color décor, bags of coffee, and to-go cups will definitely grab your attention. Still, it is the coffee drinks, including their vanilla latte, orange creamsicle cookie sandwiches, spicy chicken biscuits, and more, that will make you want to stick around for quite a bit.
Multiple locations
Frothy Monkey
The Frothy Monkey currently has four locations in Nashville, so when in doubt, head here. That said, the most beloved Frothy Monkey is the one located on 12South, which also happens to be the original coffeehouse. Touted as a specialty coffee roaster, this joint started doling out premium roast in the early 2000s and has not looked back since. With doors open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, you can enjoy both delightful indoor and outdoor seating as you sip on signature coffee drinks like the rosemary honey latte (espresso, house-infused rosemary honey, and steamed milk).
Here, you can choose from traditional coffees and espresso drinks or sample seasonal beverages, heavenly signature lattes, and more. This coffee shop also offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, including a biscuit board. And when you are ready to switch from coffee to libations, there is no reason to go anywhere as this charming establishment located in the bustling 12South neighborhood is well-equipped — and the occasional coffee cocktail, mixed drink, pint of beer, or glass of wine is never far behind.
Multiple locations
Farm City Coffee
Originally a coffee truck (The Trailer Perk, as it was affectionately named), Farm City Coffee was definitely built from the ground up. After ample time serving up yummy and organic caffeinated beverages in the streets of Nashville, Farm City Coffee set up shop in Nashville's iconic farmers' market. Here, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, you and your furry friends can grab wonderful drinks such as the bourbon vanilla latte, the Irish cream nitro, the toasted coconut mocha, and, of course, a pup cup.
Besides these signature drinks, Farm City Coffee also has a menu for standard coffees, coffee shop espresso drinks, teas, handmade sodas, lemonade, and light snacks. Since this coffee shop is located in a community-rich food market, it offers an exciting atmosphere, especially on the weekends, with great people watching. And during the week, this place has more of a laid-back vibe — making it a nice spot to drink your coffee and relax.
(615) 649-8177
900 Rosa L Parks Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37208
Barista Parlor
The Barista Parlor (BP) is just one more fantastic coffee shop in Music City. With six locations and counting, BP believes in combining local artisan coffees and light bites in a setting that showcases art, creativity, and community. Here, patrons can enjoy the highest quality coffee in visually stunning surroundings. The BP X W Hotel location, for instance, is colorful and adorned with retro vibes, greenery, and friendly staff. Specialty drinks like the carrot cake latte (espresso ginger with carrot syrup, nutmeg, milk, and cheesecake cold foam), the honey lavender espresso, and the espresso mocktail (espresso, Jack Rudy Tonic, and lemon) are simply divine.
Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, BP has cozy seating, customizable biscuits, a variety of pastries, bagel sandwiches and even burritos, plus pour-over, drip, iced coffees, and cold brews. And even though this coffee shop may be in a lively hotel lobby, you will likely be too busy enjoying yourself here even to notice. The other equally appealing BP spots are located in East Nashville, Germantown, Hillsboro Village, Sylvan Supply, and Park Commons.
Multiple locations
Café Intermezzo
Café Intermezzo draws its inspiration from the European coffeehouses of old and promises a lovely respite from the busyness of everyday life. As you step into this coffee shop and café, you are immediately transported to a forgotten era and place. Open during the week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Monday through Thursday and Sunday) with slightly extended hours on Friday and Saturday, Café Intermezzo, located in the Midtown district of Nashville, dazzles with its overall "summering in Europe" ambiance and its food and beverage menus.
With its chilled coffees and specialty drinks, which include Turkish coffee (similar to Greek coffee), coffees with alcohol, cappuccinos, lattes, and more — you can effortlessly and happily pause the day to enjoy a cup of joe. Café Intermezzo also offers a wealth of breakfast, brunch, and dinner items. But what makes this coffeehouse and eatery so special is the opportunity to pair a European-style coffee drink with decadent pastries and desserts, including slices of cheesecake, frutti di bosco, perfectly flipped crêpes, and red velvet torte.
(615) 840-7933
205 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN 37201
All People Coffee & Beverage Hall
Anywhere with kombucha on tap is worth a stop-in — making All People Coffee & Beverage Hall a top placeholder when it comes to the absolute best coffee shops in Nashville. With a unique approach to coffee and specialty drinks, you can enjoy lovely, caffeinated beverages like the chai tea latte and their blue matcha. This coffee shop also has Cuban coffee, drip coffee, teas, a London fog latte, and customizable cappuccinos.
At All People, there is both inviting indoor and outdoor seating, which you can spend some time lounging about on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All People Coffee is undoubtedly a lovely go-to for creatives as this shop is adorned with a vibrant mural, and its interior features chic cushiony leather high-top seating as well as ample tables for getting some work done. Notably, this coffee shop has very relaxed vibes and is loved for its tantalizing freshly baked pastries and cinnamon rolls that pair well with all their deliciously brewed coffee drinks.
347 Douglas Avenue, Nashville, TN 37207
Killebrew Coffee
Killebrew Coffee is another rave-worthy coffee shop in Music City. A nice little hideaway with strong coffee and mouthwatering eats is what awaits patrons at Killebrew Coffee. Starting at 6:30 a.m. every day (open until 3 p.m.), skilled baristas brew up the traditional coffees that most people love, like flat whites, double espressos, macchiatos, and more. Here, patrons can also sample this shop's widely popular seasonal drinks, such as the Scarlett Johansson (iced scarlet herbal tea), the Chillebrew (caramel cold brew, vanilla cold foam, and edible glitter), and the Star Power (blackberry dirty chai, anise powder, and glitter).
Killebrew Coffee has quite the speciality latte and tea selections as well. In terms of morning bites, the food menu is always changing. But you can absolutely snag some gooey cinnamon rolls and a host of other pastries in addition to savory breakfast fare and healthy lunchtime cuisine. At Killebrew Coffee, you can sit indoors for cozy couches and modern coffee shop décor or dine outside on the patio.
(615) 262-6001
401 11th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203
Crema
Crema has two splendid locations in the city of Nashville and is a casual spot with chill vibes that serves up top tier coffee. The Crema coffee shop located in East Nashville is a takeaway café perfect for folks on the go. But, if you have some time on your hands and want to experience this place and its stellar ambiance, then the Crema in Downtown Nashville is the dine-in option and the original joint. And since this coffee shop brews everything from Americanos to mochas and even specialty drinks like the Spring Vacation (espresso tonic, grapefruit-infused brown sugar syrup, and fresh mint garnish over ice), you will be happy you stopped in.
Here, you can indulge in tasty fare, which includes avocado toast, berry tartine, and seasonal quiches. There is also a separate "By the Cup Coffees" menu. When it comes to hanging out, this joint has 40 inside tables and 25 tables on its delightful patio, which also has its very own well-stocked creamer station. Revered for its wealth of caffeinated beverages, Crema is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week (with adjusted hours on the weekend) and is just one more amazing coffee shop in this city to visit.
Multiple locations
Flora + Fauna Cafe and Roaster
A Nashville coffee shop that should be on everyone's list is Flora + Fauna. This is the place to be if you dream of sipping your morning coffee surrounded by greenery and goodness. Brewing up roasted and seasonal coffees since 2020, this diamond in the rough uses mainly local, fresh ingredients and has plenty of foodie-approved eats, including a nice selection of vegan options. Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Flora + Fauna is a refreshing spot with just enough seating that has hummingbird lattes (espresso, banana syrup, milk, and a dusting of pineapple and cinnamon), cold brews, cortados, drip coffees, and so much more.
Patrons can opt for salads, sandwiches, pastries, and light bites while enjoying the tranquil setting at Flora + Fauna. You will also find teas, kombucha, lemonade, and a pleasant array of non-espresso drinks such as the matcha latte, London fog, the Strawbaby (strawberry lemonade, sparkling water, and matcha topped off with a candied lemon peel), and a handful of adult beverages, too. Thus, there are plenty of reasons to stop on in and indulge beyond getting your next caffeine fix here.
(615) 866 9170
747 Douglas Avenue, Suite 107C, Nashville, TN 37207
Just Love
The Just Love Coffee Café has quality coffee, wholesome vibes, and then some. Catering to truly every kind of coffee lover, this coffee shop and restaurant is simply delightful. Situated near Music Row, this community-focused joint has been around since 2009 and has first-rate artisanal coffee any way you like it. While you are pondering if you should get the pour-over or drip, do yourself a favor and peruse the gourmet food menu, which is full of enticing hearty and sweet eats — it is very difficult to say no to the Hunka-Hunka Waffles (which comes with bananas, whipped cream, and a peanut butter drizzle).
From toffee coffees, frappes, and iced cold brews to signature refreshers and more, Just Love will keep you well caffeinated and your thirst quenched. With a down-to-earth, modern, and somewhat rustic décor, Just Love offers table and counter seating and makes a great place to grab coffee and eat with friends or family. That said, this homey coffee spot is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and is no stranger to the occasional live music performance.
justlovecoffeecafe.com/tn-nashville-music-row
Multiple locations
Flour Your Dreams Bakery & Café
Yet another city gem that opened its doors in 2020 is Flour Your Dreams Bakery & Café. With a love of baking and an appreciation for java, this local, small-batch coffee shop is arguably one of the best in Nashville. Thanks to its outstanding coffee, dreamy pastries, and quality baked goods, people continue to rave about this joint. Here, patrons can order Chemex, Cuban lattes, espressos, seasonal sips, and non-coffee specialty drinks, plus enjoy locally sourced granola, sourdough toast topped your way, and more.
Flour Your Dreams Bakery & Café's interior is minimalist but still very much inviting, with calming tones and half booth-style seating. What's more, you can watch this dream team create magic in the open kitchen as you savor your freshly brewed coffee drinks. Flour Your Dreams Bakery & Café is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3968 Dodson Chapel Road, Hermitage, TN 37076
Methodology
As a morning beverage and afternoon pick-me-up enthusiast who enjoys a warmly lit corner in a fabulous café (that just so happens to have a strong internet connection), I am always looking for great coffee shops. Having spent ample time exploring Music City's delicious food scene, I can say first-hand that Nashville definitely knows a thing or two when it comes to serving up the good stuff — be it food or drink. And with the help of experts, customer reviews, locals, and knowledgeable baristas, this list of the absolute best coffee shops in Nashville was compiled. So, whether you are interested in finding the next best thing here or just want to keep your caffeinated options open, these above-mentioned coffee shops will not disappoint — and may even become some of your favorites.