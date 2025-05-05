13 Cool Facts About Cheese Wheels

Cheese is a fascinating substance full of personality and mood. It comes in a bewildering variety of shapes, sizes, colors, smells, and textures and is instrumental in an equally bewildering range of dishes, from appetizers to dinner and dessert. There's a best cheese for lasagna, a best cheese for nachos, and a best cheese for cakes. Age can alter it considerably. Indeed, cheese can even sweat. Need one say more? Things get even more interesting when you take a look at the cheese wheel, a product that many of us don't spend much time thinking about yet interact with all the time: Cheese is frequently sold by the wedge, after all, and those wedges have to come from somewhere.

There's a science behind cheese wheels as well. Or, if you're to believe some enthusiasts, it's actually magic. "Okay, science and magic," say Jeremy Bossio and Alexis Cobham, co-founders of Cheese Maker. "It's one of the few foods where a bit of time, bacteria, and know-how can turn milk into something legendary." Perhaps the most amazing thing about cheese wheels, though, is that you don't need a master's degree in caseiculture, or the art of making cheese, to enjoy cheese. You can make it right at home, they say, "no fancy cave required. Whether it's your first mozzarella or you're aging your own cheddar, you're part of a tradition that's thousands of years old — and still full of surprises." If you're on the fence about whether to try your hand at a fine gouda, here are some cheese wheel facts that might just inspire you to give it a whirl.