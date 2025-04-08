The Tastiest Crime: Why Cheese Is The Most Stolen Food In The World

There's a lot that people say they would do for a sharp, salty bite of Parmigiano Reggiano, a spread of buttery brie, or a slice of rich, tangy cheddar, but would people risk going to jail for it? Apparently, the answer is yes. It seems that cheddar, one of the first cheeses in America, is worth a lot of, well, cheddar, and people have gone to great lengths to steal that and several other cheeses either by shoplifting at the supermarket or through heists elaborate enough to fill the plot of an "Ocean's 11" film.

Cheese's renown as an oft-pillaged prize began in 2011, after a report put cheese at the top of the list for shoplifted items worldwide. Although the report hasn't been updated, there have been enough cheese thefts — some worth hundreds of thousands of dollars — over the years to indicate a continuing desire for this particular dairy product.

One of the most coveted cheeses is Parmigiano Reggiano. According to one estimate, more than $3 million of the cheese is stolen in Italy every year. In 2015, Italian police arrested an armed gang accused of stealing more than 2,000 wheels, worth $875,000. Then there was the theft of 3,550 pounds of cheese in the Netherlands; 100 wheels of Comte, worth $1,000 apiece, in France; and 22 tons of cheddar in England. Europe isn't the only target: In 2013, a thief in Wisconsin, the state that produces more cheese than any other, drove off with a truck filled with 21 tons of Muenster cheese.