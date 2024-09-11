Yes, Cheese Sweats Are A Thing — Here's Why It Happens

When serving an array of snacks, a big cheese board is always a crowd-pleasing option. Whether you're hosting a book club or movie night, you can't go wrong with baked brie or blue-marbled Roquefort paired with crackers, fruit, and cold cuts. A smorgasbord of rich, creamy cheeses is even the last course at many French dinner parties, allowing guests to cleanse their palates while closing out a pleasant evening in good company. But despite the many merits of the oh-so-glorious dairy product, there's one slightly unappetizing thing you should be wary of when setting out a board-full of the stuff: Cheese sweats, literally.

Advertisement

The term might call to mind the "meat sweats," but that's not the type of perspiration we're talking about. While some people really do sweat after eating cheese (and may be particularly sensitive to specific kinds) — a medical condition known as gustatory hyperhidrosis that's sometimes connected to nerve damage and conditions characterized by it, such as diabetes — cheese sweats often refer to the food itself sweating, so to speak. If you've ever noticed that slices of gouda or cheddar develop a slick coating after sitting out on a charcuterie board for a while, you were looking at sweaty cheese. Small beads of moisture can accumulate on the dairy product for a couple of reasons. Fortunately, though, while its sweatiness may give some cheese connoisseurs the ick, it isn't cause for concern from a safety standpoint and can still be prevented with a few changes to your serving strategies.

Advertisement