The Cheese Varieties Behind Babybel's Iconic Minis

If you're a cheese fan, you probably have a childhood memory of growing excited over tearing off the little paper strip that separated you from enjoying a bite-sized Babybel cheese snack. Of course, while the mini cheeses themselves are hard to resist, the peelable wax coating is, arguably, the best part of this treat — and that still remains true into adulthood.

The Bel Group, the parent company of Babybel cheese, got its start in France in 1865 when its founder, Jules Bel, began experimenting with caseiculture (aka cheesemaking). However, the company didn't expand to the United States until 1970, when it opened up shop in Kentucky. Not long after, Babybel launched with its flagship Original cheese — the Edam style we know and love. (It was actually an extension of The Laughing Cow, a similarly tangy cheese product that is much softer and smoother.)

Over the years, the brand has grown, adding all kinds of different cheese styles, including Gouda, white cheddar, and mozzarella, as well as a lighter version of its Original flavor. Babybel has even introduced plant-based cheese varieties. If you're mostly familiar with the kind covered in red wax, the wide world of Babybel cheeses may surprise you.

