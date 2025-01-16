The Real Reason Some Cheese Is Wrapped In Wax

When you were a kid, you likely saw some variation of those tiny, bright red cheese wheels from brands like Babybel. The red part, of course, wasn't cheese. It was wax, and you had to unpeel that part before you could actually get to the bright white cheese inside, which was usually a type of Dutch cheese called Edam. As an adult, you'll still likely see larger cheese wrapped up in a thin wax at certain grocery stores. That wax won't always be red, but it's bright enough to make you wonder: Why is wax occasionally used for cheese?

For certain hard or semi-hard cheeses, a wax coating helps the cheese retain moisture so that it doesn't dry out, while preventing mold growth at the same time. This is important because mold is difficult to remove from cheese. On top of that, it's sturdy enough to offer protection while being soft enough that you can easily cut through it with a knife while you're slicing the hunk of cheese open. Wax is more common than you might think in food packaging because of all this. Even the deli paper around your sandwich or underneath your pizza is treated with wax to make it sanitary and non-sticky (sometimes it's called waxed paper).