Texas Roadhouse Vs Walmart: Which Store-Bought Honey-Cinnamon Butter Is Better?

It's important to keep in mind the language used on this item's packaging. The Texas Roadhouse whipped buttery spread is just that — a spread. Since it isn't 100% butter, it allows for much easier spreading and a softer more malleable texture. This made it easier to scoop out of the container, and I had no problem spreading it on toast as well.

The flavor of this spread certainly maintained that buttery saltiness, and the sweetness was not overwhelming. In fact, both the sweetness from the honey and the touch of warmth cinnamon usually provides were mild and rather underwhelming. The color was a creamy off-white, and the flecks of cinnamon were not overly abundant. Except for the whipped texture and marks from the spread being piped into the container, it largely resembled regular butter, save for the scant specks of cinnamon. This spread had a bit of a greasy aftertaste that lingered on the tongue in an oily, salty film after I finished tasting it. It disappeared after a few moments, but it was certainly noticeable and somewhat unpleasant.

If I had gone into this purchase expecting the same rich, sweet flavors of the in-restaurant condiment, I would have been sorely disappointed. That said, it was the easier of the two to spread on toast, with a far smoother texture compared to the bettergoods version.