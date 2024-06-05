Ree Drummond Makes Her Favorite Cinnamon Toast Without A Toaster

Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, has some seriously strong opinions on cinnamon toast. She wrote a veritable dissertation on the subject for her website, in which she covered multiple methods of making this popular breakfast. Drummond is known for making surprising moves in the kitchen – she cuts eggs with a cooling rack, for example, and even her potato salad has some unexpected ingredients – so it should come as no surprise that her cinnamon toast recipe is a little different than you've probably seen before, and she makes it very clear that she really, really does not approve of making cinnamon toast with a toaster.

The toaster is tempting: You pop your bread in and it's done in a jiffy, then spread a little butter, sprinkle on some cinnamon sugar, and boom, you're done. However, Drummond argues that this method produces "the worst cinnamon toast on earth" because of a few key factors. First of all, spreading the butter at the last minute gives it little time to soak into the bread. Furthermore, the raw cinnamon and sugar offer little in the way of flavor. She much prefers to use the oven.